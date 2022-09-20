Mark Your Cals! Six Brands Showcasing At Atlanta Apparel For The First Time

It’s almost time! The October installment of Atlanta Apparel is coming in hot. From Tuesday, October 11-Saturday, October 15, the all-encompassing fashion discovery event returns to AmericasMart Atlanta, and this time around, over 30 new exhibitors are joining in the fun and rounding out a total of 350+ (!!) temporary exhibits. Ahead of your trip down South, we’re bringing you the intel you need. Grab your pens and paper, here’s a look at some of the first-time Atlanta Apparel exhibitors to note.

ALL IN THE DETAIL (accessories)

Looking to add a bit more flair to your everyday looks? Well, then look no further than All in the Detail, has got you covered. With romantic timeless looks, effortlessly feminine accessories, and an undeniably dreamy aesthetic, these luxurious pieces are perfect for elevating any daily outfit.

Audrey George Designs

This South Carolina-based jewelry label is your perfect one-stop-shop for the trendiest and chicest handmade pieces. With tortoise shell earrings and custom name bracelets, this emerging label has something for everyone.

Frances Valentine

Founded in 2016 by best friends Elyce Arons and the late Kate Spade, NY-based Frances Valentine has perfected timeless silhouettes and styles with a trendy twist. With vibrantly colored bags and a classy selection of ready to wear, there’s a lot to love with this mood-boosting, sophisticated label.

Habitat Clothing

With a “small batch” approach to producing their boho-chic, timeless clothing, Habitat Clothing is both customer and environmentally considerate. Between their dynamically-printed blouses and their Fall-ready outerwear, each of their collections has a uniquely personal feel.

La Mer Luxe

La Mer Luxe has everything you need for your next tropical getaway. Their floral prints are vibrant and beach-ready while their silhouettes are sassy and classy. So, if you’re looking to escape to the beach this fall, let this fun and flirty brand fill your suitcase.

Launched earlier this year, McRae & Co has already perfected the art of making standout statement pieces. With bold multi-colored gems and gilded, oversized styles, this young label has the perfect necklaces, earrings, and bracelets to elevate any and all ensembles.

