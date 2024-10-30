Chic Report

The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards

From romantic couture to modern businesswear, stars embraced dynamic style on the green carpet

by Aaron Royce
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Salma Hayek Pinault (Courtesy of WSJ Magazine)

The WSJ Innovator Awards honored leaders who have changed culture throughout 2024—and included red carpet fashion moments, to boot! This year’s group of honorees, presenters, and guests brought sharp style statements to the Museum of Modern Art’s green carpet, ranging from futuristic couture gowns to dynamic working-girl suiting. Below, discover all the best-dressed looked from the night!

Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood Couture 

Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo in Erdem

NOAM GALAI

Salma Hayek Pinault in Balenciaga

Salma Hayek Pinault

Penelope Cruz in Dolce & Gabbana

Penelope Cruz

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Amelia Gray in Saint Laurent

Amelia Gray

Paloma Elsesser in Coperni

Paloma Elsesser

Nicky Hilton in Marc Jacobs

Nicky Hilton

Lulu Tenney in Alaïa

Lulu Tenney

Aubrey Plaza in Khaite

Aubrey Plaza

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson

Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs

Sarah Paulson

All images: Courtesy of WSJ Magazine

