The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards

The WSJ Innovator Awards honored leaders who have changed culture throughout 2024—and included red carpet fashion moments, to boot! This year’s group of honorees, presenters, and guests brought sharp style statements to the Museum of Modern Art’s green carpet, ranging from futuristic couture gowns to dynamic working-girl suiting. Below, discover all the best-dressed looked from the night!
Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood Couture
Cynthia Erivo in Erdem
Salma Hayek Pinault in Balenciaga
Penelope Cruz in Dolce & Gabbana
Emily Ratajkowski
Amelia Gray in Saint Laurent
Paloma Elsesser in Coperni
Nicky Hilton in Marc Jacobs
Lulu Tenney in Alaïa
Aubrey Plaza in Khaite
A’ja Wilson
Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs
All images: Courtesy of WSJ Magazine
