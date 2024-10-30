The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards

The WSJ Innovator Awards honored leaders who have changed culture throughout 2024—and included red carpet fashion moments, to boot! This year’s group of honorees, presenters, and guests brought sharp style statements to the Museum of Modern Art’s green carpet, ranging from futuristic couture gowns to dynamic working-girl suiting. Below, discover all the best-dressed looked from the night!

Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Cynthia Erivo in Erdem

Salma Hayek Pinault in Balenciaga

Penelope Cruz in Dolce & Gabbana

Emily Ratajkowski

Amelia Gray in Saint Laurent

Paloma Elsesser in Coperni

Nicky Hilton in Marc Jacobs

Lulu Tenney in Alaïa

Aubrey Plaza in Khaite

A’ja Wilson

Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs

All images: Courtesy of WSJ Magazine

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.