This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Kim Jones and Fendi have parted ways. He is currently artistic director of menswear at Dior.

2. Stefano Cantina is now CEO at Gucci.

3. Michelle Peluso is now CEO at Revlon.

4. Shira Suveyke is now CEO at Proenza Schouler.

5. Darren Kennedy is now a contributing editor at The Daily Front Row.

6. Tom Peddie is now vice president and general manager, North America at Nike.

7. Gianna Visconti is now senior account director, beauty at LION VIP Relations.

8. Charlotte Masters is now associate creative director in the creative division at SHADOW.

9. Tim McCoyd and Bottega Veneta have parted ways.

10. Taylor Lorenz and The Washington Post have parted ways.

11. Elizabeth von Guttman, Jonathan Wingfield, and Thomas Lenthal and System Magazine have parted ways.

12. Marie Leblanc and Victoria Beckham have parted ways. She was previously CEO of the company.

Plus!

13. Michele Marie PR is now representing Guess, Lusso, Nato Footwear, TIRTIR, and Dress the Population.

14. Beach House PR is now representing Rothea.

15. AARROW PR is now representing Credo Beauty.

16. MV Public Relations is now representing KINRADEN.

17. CLD PR is now representing Elexiay.

18. Battalion is now representing Jaeger-LeCoultre.

19. Magnolia PR is now representing Poppy + Rows.

20. Kyle Rice has launched media agency Club & Spade. The organization’s services—which share a name with Rice’s stylish Substack—will include consulting and developing creative strategies for digital and print publications, brands, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.