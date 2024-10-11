The holidays are coming… On Tuesday night in New York, City of Scents, the modern incense and home fragrance brand, launched their Holiday and Resort collection for a crowd of fashion insiders. The new brand is inspired by chic global destinations such as Aspen, Gstaad, St Barth and Miami, and was co-founded by Factory PR Partner, Rose Swarbrick and French artist, Sebastien Courty. The line also features room mists.

“We call it ‘modern incense’ because our fragrances are fresh and bright and totally unlike heady traditional incense,” Swarbrick explains. “Now we have added room mists to our collection, for spritzing pillows and fabrics. We loved creating these four new scents to add to our core collection of global destinations – Aspen is fresh and pine-driven while Gstaad Holiday in a post-pumpkin spice world. It’s warm, spicy baking notes without being basic! For Resort we whisk you away to St Barths with light, fresh notes of sea salt and Jasmine. Miami is intoxicating and sexy.”

The evening welcomed Larsen Thompson, CT Hedden, Anthony Urbano, Jacob Zar, Eef Vicca, Angel Zheng, Mark Silver, Mike Woods, Yanna Echko, Jared LaFrenais , Jason Burlingame, Waleed Diab, Sam Fowler, Dan Tranter, Kaity Velez, and more! Products were on hand for guests to sample and take home. You can find the full collection on cityofscents.com

Images: Evelyn Robleto

