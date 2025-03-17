On Thursday night, The Daily Front Row returned to Hive & Colony‘s spacious Soho store for a splashy cocktail party. The occasion specifically toasted the label’s new “The Art of the Senses” collaboration with artist Jesús Rivera. This collaboration introduces Conscience Divided, a collection of five exclusive suits featuring Rivera’s custom-designed inner linings that serve as hidden canvases of artistic expression. His artwork is also displayed in the store, bringing its classic interiors a punchy, vibrant flair.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jesús Rivera, whose artistic vision perfectly complements our commitment to individuality and craftsmanship,” says Marianella Mace, Chief Marketing Officer at Hive & Colony. “This collection celebrates the multifaceted nature of modern masculinity, allowing our clients to carry meaningful art wherever they go.”

During the party, everyone took in Rivera’s punchy artwork and Hive & Colony’s latest sharp spring suiting throughout the flagship’s two floors. The party was filled high with energetic beats, while guests enjoyed light bites with sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, and mozzarella. For a refreshing complement, attendees sipped a delicious range of cocktails from 21 Seeds’ colorful pop-up bar. The brand crafted a special menu for the occasion, featuring margaritas, espresso martinis, and Palomas—all ideal for staying quenched amidst Manhattan’s fluctuating temps. Lucky Girl Rosé wines added a delightful, summer-worthy finish to the evening’s beverage lineup.

Guests included Christian Bendek, Garrett Neff, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Ryan Cooper, Larsen Thompson, Eef Vicca, George Wayne, Lane Hitt, Jonathan VanBeber, Ward Simmons, Teddy Wilson, Julian Sewell, Dawn Anna Williamson, Robert Reus, Ryan McErlean, Justin Friedman, Fran Martin, Gage Kalama-Florence, Mary Griffin, Ryan Leatham, Juliana Martins, Matthew Cancel, Samantha Olson, Tyler Burrow, Anthony Kieren, Sam Kang, Devin Kasparian, Spencer Thomas, Fatima Sal, Alexander Larsen, Gina Maruschak, Waled Atwa, Eef Vicca, Aaron Aguila, Lee Edelstein, Kris Fraser, Clay Brown, Joseph Suchodolski, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, Aaron Royce, Nandini Vaid, and more.

Hive & Colony’s Soho store is located at 109 Mercer Street.

All images: Jeff Eason

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.