15 On-trend Boots To Obsess Over

by Freya Drohan
(Emili Sindlev Instagram; Sézane)

Few things are certain right now, but with the clocks going backward and the mercury plummeting on the East Coast, it’s definitely time to invest in a solid boots to stomp towards the future in. On the Fall 2020 catwalks, boot trends ran the gamut—from flat boots adorned with heavy chains to textured, embellished styles and Wild West-inspired footwear. One thing we know for sure: you can’t go wrong with a timeless pair either.

Here’s our pick of the best:

Marney Crocodile Western Booties, $139, GUESS

GUESS

Brielle Bootie, $295, Coach

(courtesy)

Caitlin Ankle Boots, $425, ba&sh

(courtesy)

The Chain Lift Boot, $595, Stuart Weitzman 

(courtesy)

BV Tire Boots, $1,150, Bottega Veneta

(courtesy)

Mia Bucket Boot, $595, Chelsea Paris

(courtesy)

Levriero Boots Suede Leather With Fringes, $575, Golden Goose

(courtesy)

Le Manhattan Bootie, $595, Frame

(courtesy)

Snakeskin Textured Asymmetrical Booties, $52.80, Express

(courtesy)

High Adele Boots, $250, Sézane

(courtesy)

Georgia Bootie, $358, The Frye Company 

(courtesy)

Alcide Wool Boot, approx. $1,193, Manolo Blahnik

(courtesy)

Alba Boot, $362, Kat Maconie

(courtesy)

Croc-embossed Leather Boots, $815, Paris Texas via Moda Operandi

(courtesy)

Moly Leather Combat Boots, $238, Schutz 

(courtesy)

