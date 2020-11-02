15 On-trend Boots To Obsess Over

Few things are certain right now, but with the clocks going backward and the mercury plummeting on the East Coast, it’s definitely time to invest in a solid boots to stomp towards the future in. On the Fall 2020 catwalks, boot trends ran the gamut—from flat boots adorned with heavy chains to textured, embellished styles and Wild West-inspired footwear. One thing we know for sure: you can’t go wrong with a timeless pair either.
Here’s our pick of the best:
Marney Crocodile Western Booties, $139, GUESS
Brielle Bootie, $295, Coach
Caitlin Ankle Boots, $425, ba&sh
The Chain Lift Boot, $595, Stuart Weitzman
BV Tire Boots, $1,150, Bottega Veneta
Mia Bucket Boot, $595, Chelsea Paris
Levriero Boots Suede Leather With Fringes, $575, Golden Goose
Le Manhattan Bootie, $595, Frame
Snakeskin Textured Asymmetrical Booties, $52.80, Express
High Adele Boots, $250, Sézane
Georgia Bootie, $358, The Frye Company
Alcide Wool Boot, approx. $1,193, Manolo Blahnik
Alba Boot, $362, Kat Maconie
Croc-embossed Leather Boots, $815, Paris Texas via Moda Operandi
Moly Leather Combat Boots, $238, Schutz
