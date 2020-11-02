Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Get Matching Tattoos To Honor Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen has added to her existing collection of ink with a new addition: a poignant tribute to her son Jack, who died during childbirth last month. The model-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur and her husband John Legend sought out matching tattoos, by L.A.-based artist Winter Stone.

Now that the heartbroken mom is back on Instagram, she’s been keeping fans up to date once more—including a look at how she and her family spent the Halloween weekend. After the festivities, on Sunday, Teigen shared a photo of her new wrist piece dedicated to Jack.

Teigen’s new tattoo joins the words John, Luna, Miles that she already has in cursive on her forearm. Also sharing images of the couple’s new slim needle tattoos to his half-million Instagram followers, Stone said: “My heart is with you, sending you all the love!”

The 34-year-old also shared an insight into her fun-filled weekend, during which she dressed up as a ballerina and Legend donned a Spiderman costume. The grief-stricken social media star made her return to Instagram and Twitter last week after taking a hiatus from the public eye.

Teigen addressed her community, thanking them for their support and love during such a difficult time. She also acknowledged the debate around the intimate and heartbreaking photos she shared from her hospital bed after losing baby Jack.

View this post on Instagram Mom did this ALL DAY!!!! lmao @novakaplan @kristinestuddmakeup @hairinel A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

She wrote, “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.” Read the letter here.

