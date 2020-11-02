A Noughties Time Machine! Mulberry Brings Back The It Girl Bag Inspired By Alexa Chung

The year is 2010, and the only bag that matters is the Mulberry Alexa. The British heritage brand was inspired by a paparazzi photo of the then-TV presenter carrying one of their vintage briefcases. The design team quickly decided to create a tote that would emulate Chung’s relaxed and effortless personal style—and a star was born.

If you were aware of the accessory back then, no doubt you’ll remember the furore of trying to get your hands on the sold-out style. Alas, the Alexa is now back—with a sustainable twist—in honor of the brand’s 50th anniversary.

Mulberry has relaunched the cross-body, satchel-inspired bag in the run up to the half-centennial celebration next year. Creative director Johnny Coca left the brand in March, and the release comes at a pivotal time when the house is looking to fill the role. The Alexa Mini, $1,025, the original Alexa, $1,250, and the Oversized Alexa, $1,495, each come in five colorways.

Mulberry CEO Thierry Andretta told British Vogue, “Our archives provide our design team with a source of constant inspiration, so it seemed natural to us that we would take this moment to revisit and celebrate this silhouette. The Alexa still feels unique and relevant; it’s both laid back and luxurious, and when coupled with the new sustainable updates, it ensures that it still feels very modern.”

The instantly-recognizable bag’s return comes with some eco-conscious updates: each offering is made with leather from gold standard, environmentally-accredited tanneries and crafted at the brand’s carbon neutral factories.

“We believe this will appeal to all generations—those rediscovering the bag and who remember it as the style of a generation, and also those discovering it for the first time,” Andretta adds.

And let us just add, if you were originally obsessing over this bag when it first came out in 2010—guilty!—it’s certainly time to include an eye cream in your skincare routine!

