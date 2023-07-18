Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Apparel’s Revamped ‘Formal Markets’

ANDMORE, formerly known as International Market Centers, has announced the rebranding of its social occasion and bridal markets under a new umbrella brand called “Formal Markets.” (Previously, these markets were known as VOW Bridal & Formal and World of Prom & Special Occasion.) The change comes as part of ANDMORE’s brand transformation and reflects its vision and growth in the formal fashion industry. Ahead of the inaugural Formal Markets next month—let’s discuss!

On the agenda for the buying event during Atlanta Apparel from August 1-5) are Fall/Winter ‘24 must-haves for bridal, prom, quinceañera, mother-of-the-bride, accessories, homecoming and special occasion. The offerings will be shown via ANDMORE’s 180 individual collections across 3 floors at AmericasMart Atlanta Building 3, making it the largest formal market in the country. No biggie!

In addition, the second annual Formal Markets edition in Las Vegas will showcase more than 110 collections in over 90,000 square feet of exhibit space at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas from August 14 to 16, 2023. (More intel on Las Vegas Apparel August Market here!)

To ensure the debut makes a splash, it’s tying in with the launch of ANDMORE’s new @Market app, available now, which has been designed to optimize the buyers’ and retailers’ experience during market with digital tools, registration options, pre-market planning, at-market navigation, product and showroom organization, and post-market activity recaps.

“The streamlining of our social occasion offerings under a single name reflects the new vision of our company represented by the ANDMORE rebrand,” Caron Stover, ANDMORE senior vice president, apparel, said of the new chapter. “The Formal Markets identity reflects the opportunities these markets create for formal fashion buyers and sellers to make connections across categories to grow business.”

