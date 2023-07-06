What To Expect This August At Atlanta Apparel

Atlanta Apparel: incoming! This August’s edition of Atlanta Apparel will be the industry’s first wholesale opportunity to source Spring/Summer ‘24 (yep, we’re already there!) across 860 exhibits over 14 floors. Let’s dive in to what you need to know.

Atlanta Apparel August will take place August 1-5 at AmericasMart. As always, we’ll be filling you in on the must-sees across categories in the coming weeks and more about the new-and-improved ANDMORE Formal Markets event, but in the meantime, here are some highlights of the amenity-filled, event-rich, and education-driven programing for you to keep in mind.

First things first! The hallmark Atlanta Apparel Kickoff Party will take place at 6PM on Tuesday, August 1 and incorporate a live model presentation in the Building 3 Atrium.

Earlier that day, at 10.30AM in the Atrium, the Daily’s executive fashion director Freya Drohan will present a seminar of the need-to-know trends for holiday.

On Wednesday, August 2 at 12PM, Freya will also team up with temporary exhibitor German Fuentes to showcase a scarf styling workshop with scarf giveaways from the brand.

Curated Category Lounges are back this August too. Get ready for a Barbie®-inspired “pink party” lounge on Floor 3, with a hairbrush personalization activity at 11AM on Tuesday, August 1; a Resort lounge on Floor 4 with a custom fan event at 11AM on Wednesday, August 2; and a Holiday lounge on Floor 5 featuring a “Gin & Jingle” holiday sweater event in partnership with exhibitor Staccato at 11AM on Thursday, August 3.

Additionally, on Tuesday, there’ll be a Customize Your Hat event in partnership with FAME at 1PM on Floor 3, followed by a Get Your Own Birthstone Bracelet with exhibitor Katie Loxton at 2PM on Floor 9.

Atlanta Apparel will host two daily new buyer orientation sessions: one in English led by Sarabeth Jackson, ANDMORE director of buyer services for apparel, and a second in Spanish led by Alejandra Trombetta, ANDMORE Apparel senior events manager, Monday through Thursday at 8:30AM and 9AM, respectively.

All this, plus the crowd-pleasing lineups of daily breakfast, happy hours, and more throughout the market. Register your interest right here!

