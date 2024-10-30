The 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards Honor Salma Hayek, Charli XCX, & More At MoMA

WSJ magazine’s annual WSJ Innovator Awards returned with a dash of magic to the Museum of Modern Art, celebrating the year’s top cultural leaders across fashion, philanthropy, technology, film, television, and music. The night found many reflecting on their 2024 accomplishments, as well as career beginnings—like Marc Jacobs, who received the publication’s Fashion Innovator honor. “Over time, I’ve come to recognize that the persistent voice urging me to improve is in many ways, fear, and while fear speaks of insecurity, it has often propelled me toward growth,” Jacobs said, “reminding me of the passion I hold for my work and the power of moving forward despite doubt. My love for fashion and the thrill of design continue to resonate louder than the whispers that question my worth.”

Elegantly dressed stars—including Jacobs, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Penelope Cruz, and more—lit up the green carpet upon arrival. Immediately following a welcome cocktail reception, guests convened for an awards ceremony toasting WSJ‘s 2024 honorees: Jacobs, John M. Chu, Charli XCX, the cast of Saturday Night Live, the WNBA, Tim Cook, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

“It’s been 25 years of never giving up, and you think it gets easier every time you have a success,” Hayek Pinault, recipient of the Entertainment & Altruism trophy, shared while recalling overcoming racism in her early actin days. “It’s not really been the case for us. You start from the beginning and you have another success, and you have another success, because they don’t want to see you either—and today, this is very special. I want to thank the Wall Street Journal, because today, you make me feel seen.”

The communal evening spread throughout the museum, culminating in a sleek afterparty. XCX and Ratajkowski linked arms while dancing to the former’s “360.” Sarah Paulson and Jordan Roth posed for photos together before stepping out into the windswept October night. Meanwhile, editors including EIC Sarah Ball, Rory Satran, and Rashad Minnick mingled while enjoying the event’s array of cocktails and miniature desserts—complete with a party-ready musical set by TikTok-beloved musician The Dare.

All images: Courtesy of WSJ Magazine

