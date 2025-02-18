Show Time: Inside COTERIE New York’s New Season!

The COTERIE show returns to the Javits Center from February 18–20 with some exciting initiatives for exhibitors and buyers. Purvi Kanji, Vice President of Events, COTERIE New York, tells The Daily what’s in store for the show this year.

What’s new at COTERIE New York this season?

This season at COTERIE New York, there will be a robust international presence through larger, curated “International Neighborhoods.” These neighborhoods will showcase leading brands from key global markets, providing an immersive experience that highlights regional trends and cultural influences. Notably, bringing in larger pavilion spaces dedicated to Italy, Korea, and Africa, as well as additional representation from emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America. This gives both buyers and attendees the unique opportunity to discover global talent and engage with brands that are setting global trends. Additionally, the launch of a new retail program designed to better support the evolving needs of our buyers. This includes exclusive and targeted meetings with brands.

Can you give us an example?

The introduction of the Brand Curation Hub, where retailers can meet directly with brands for personalized partnerships, fostering deeper, more meaningful business relationships. These new initiatives aim to help brands scale and adapt to the fast-changing retail landscape.

What are some highlighted must-see sections of COTERIE this time?

This season, we’re particularly excited about the launch of Creative Africa Nexus [Canex] within our Gallery space and our seasonal neighborhood Après Ski. Canex is a grouping of 10 brands from Africa, a premier platform dedicated to talent development and showcasing the vibrant design innovations from the continent and communities. Après Ski is a showcase dedicated to premier winter fashion. This curation will highlight cold-weather capsules and functional outerwear. Finally, FIT Presentation, features emerging students and provides them with a platform to showcase their work to industry leaders.

How is this year’s COTERIE different from the past?

The primary goal this season is to enhance the experience for both buyers and exhibitors. We’ve made significant strides toward a more seamless, lifestyle approach, blending physical and digital experiences. The show floor has been revamped to encourage more intentional neighborhoods, and there will be more curated content to better reflect shifting market demands. There has also been a conscious effort to prioritize diversity in the brands host and the conversations we explore.

What are some returning and new brands being hosted?

COTERIE New York has a robust lineup this season, including ANYBAG, VEJA, and AG with continued alignment on quality and sustainability. New to the show for February are the brands TRAMA Paris and add, both of which will sit within our Après Ski neighborhood.

What international brands are you excited to see at the show?

Internationally, we’re bringing in several standout brands from Europe and South America, including Kero Design, which is a responsible knitwear collection from Peru, and Monies, which is unique high-end jewelry in natural materials from Copenhagen. These brands will be showcased in our dedicated global pavilion area and will also be engaging in discussions around international market trends, bridging cultural and geographical gaps within the fashion industry.

Are there any special exhibits or surprises for this season?

A highlight of the event is the FIT Exhibit, featuring the work of 22 talented students who have drawn inspiration from Black History Month and the African Diaspora. This exhibit will not only spotlight emerging design talent but also offer a meaningful platform for exploring cultural narratives and historical influences through the lens of fashion.

How is COTERIE continuing to push its sustainability pillar?

Sustainability is at the core of this year’s vision. A partnership with a leading organization supports brands in improving sustainability practices while providing resources for exhibitors to reduce their environmental impact. Notably, Hey Social Good, a comprehensive sustainability certification program, recognizes brands meeting eco-friendly standards, further reinforcing a commitment to responsible business practices. Sustainability will be emphasized throughout the event, not only in the products showcased but also in the show’s operations, with initiatives aimed at minimizing waste, utilizing ecofriendly materials, and offsetting carbon emissions.

What are some experiences guests should check out?

The Community Conversations are a must-attend, featuring live panels with thought leaders exploring topics ranging from the future of sustainable fashion to the evolving role of retail in shaping the industry. For a more personalized experience, the Brand Curation Sessions offer brands the opportunity to engage directly with select retailers, gaining insights into their business needs and exploring potential collaborations.

How do you prepare for the show?

Before diving into the hustle of the show, I prioritize centering myself. One of my favorite ways to do this is by taking a SoulCycle class, which allows me to clear my mind, focus on my body, and reset my energy. It’s a ritual that helps me get into the right headspace for a busy week ahead. In addition to this, I make time for mindful preparation each morning. Whether it’s enjoying a cup of caffeine-free tea or taking a few minutes to meditate, I set a positive intention for the day. I’ve found that when I’m calm and centered, I’m able to navigate the high energy of the trade show with greater clarity and effectiveness.

