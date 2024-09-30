Alessandro Michele Makes His Valentino Runway Debut!

Va-va-Valentino! Alessandro Michele held his first fashion show as Valentino’s creative director on Sunday, bringing his signature eclectic glamour back to the runway. Held at Paris Fashion Week, the co-ed show was filled with nods to ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s dressing. However, Valentino’s own house codes were also seen throughout—including pops of Valentino red across shoes, dresses, and tights, ladylike bows, and “V” logos interpreted as embroidery and swirling monograms. The highly awaited reveal followed Michele’s appointment at Valentino this March, with his 171-look Cruise 2025 collection launching in an online lookbook in July. What did you think?

Off-White Changes Hands From LVMH To Bluestar Alliance

Extra, extra! Off-White‘s ownership has changed hands from LVMH to Bluestar Alliance, according to Business of Fashion. The luxury streetwear brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh, which first launched in 2013, was sold to Bluestar for an unspecified sum. Previously, LVMH acquired a 60% stake in Off-White LLC in 2021—the same year as Abloh’s passing. The brand later appointed Ib Kamara as its new creative director in 2022, and recently made its American runway debut at New York Fashion Week in September. How the label will change under Bluestar’s ownership remains to be seen—though it certainly adds an edge to the company’s portfolio of brands, which includes Bebe, Scotch & Soda, and Tahari.

Serena Williams & Pamela Anderson Are Glamour‘s Women of the Year!

Girl power is front and center for Glamour’s latest covers! The magazine has officially launched its annual “Women of the Year” issue for 2024, starring Serena Williams and Pamela Anderson. In their accompanying interviews, both stars discuss their top achievements, career reinvention, and inner transformation—which is perfectly on-theme with Glamour’s mission to honor extraordinary women. The rest of this year’s honorees will be announced on Thursday, with the title’s annual Women of the Year celebration bringing a burst of star power to the Times Square EDITION on October 8.

Kenneth Cole Relaunches Women’s Ready-To-Wear With Ariana DeBose

Kenneth Cole is taking bold steps forward for Fall 2024! The brand has just relaunched its women’ s ready-to-wear category under new executive vice president and women’s creative director, Emily Cole. Embracing timeless style, the new range of pieces include slip dresses, suiting, shirts, and a variety of coats, trenches, and jackets in classic tones of dark brown, black, white, and deep blue. The sharp range also has an equally sharp new face, Ariana DeBose—who fronts its coordinating campaign shot by photographer Cass Bird, inspired by themes of unity and inner strength. You can discover the full collection now on KennethCole.com.

Bernard Arnault Becomes The World’s Third-Richest Man

Cha-ching! LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has officially become the third-richest man in the world, according to Fortune. Over the weekend, Arnault’s net worth grew by $30 billion to a total of $207 billion. The moment also marks the fashion industry’s highest positioning on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, preceded by Elon Musk ($272 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($211 billion). Other listed names include Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Carlos Slim, widely spanning technology and finance fields.

