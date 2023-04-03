Editor’s Pick: Rebecca Vallance Essentials

What: An edit of only the best tailoring staples from the Australian luxury brand that we’ve long turned to for party dresses, resort pieces, and occasionwear.

Who: Creative director Rebecca Vallance wanted to fill the gap and offer her women polished, professional pieces that still maintained the glamour that her fancy frocks have in spades. It’s the first time that the brand will offer tailored suiting, and boy do they have us at hello.

Why: ‘Essentials’ is the meeting ground between sumptuous materials and time-honored, flattering silhouettes. As the Gen Zs on TikTok would say, “It’s giving luxury!” The line is inspired by officewear in the 1970s, and we’re eying up the peg trousers and nipped-in double breasted wool blazers in classic black and a yummy oatmeal shade, as well as knitted turtlenecks, tanks, and a boardroom boss midi-dress that’ll get that deal over the line.

Where: rebeccavallance.com

How much: from $199

