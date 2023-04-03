Highlights From The Sixth Annual Taipei Fashion Week

Taipei Fashion Week returned recently for the sixth year, giving a platform to emerging and established Taiwanese designers. The event kicked off with an opening show titled “CrossLab: Dialogue Between Traditional Performance, Craftsmanship, and Fashion” followed by a Sustainable Collections group show later in the week. Overall, the Fall Winter 2023 season brought together collections by 11 fashion brands and three ‘new breed’ designers. Read on to discover more!

Designers explored far-ranging themes, from the intersection of traditional craft and fashion design to the beauty of our planet and the future of fashion. As always, they paid specific attention to the five core themes of Taipei Fashion Week: sustainability, function, diversity, interdisciplinarity, and humanity.

C JEAN designer Chun-Yuan Jean teamed up with Qinq-Shuang Wang, a master lacquer artist hailed as Taiwan’s ‘number one living national treasure.’ Together, they collaborated on intricately detailed pieces which combined the craft of high lacquer painting and high-end bespoke fashion, with exquisite results.

Claudia Wang and Daniel Wong were both inspired by nature. Wang showcased feminine but deconstructed styles in vivid patterns and colorful hues, while Wong leaned into fantasy and florals.

ZEIT x CHOW des HOMME looked to the future of fashion, creating a series of metallic and edgy genderless outfits which emphasized sharp tailoring. All eyes were also on the ‘New Breed’ shows, which highlighted next-gen ones to watch. In particular, HANSEN’s show was a favorite for many and cemented the designer’s buzzy status thanks to garments that were both timeless and thoroughly modern.

