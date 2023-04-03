Stars celebrate the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

India’s newest cultural landmark, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, cemented its status as a world-class venue with a three-day opening weekend. A first-of-its-kind facility for India, the Mumbai-based NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre and encompasses three dedicated spaces for the performing arts: The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre, and The Cube. The centre will also launch the Art House, a four-storey space spotlighting leading Indian and international artists. To celebrate the opening of the NMACC, the Ambani family hosted fashion figures from all over the world to join them for three days of curated shows and exhibits. Day one saw the inauguration of The Grand Theatre, with guests witnessing an immersive theatrical experience called The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation. Day two was dedicated to the launch of the ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textile on the Fashionable Imagination’ exhibit, which was curated by Hamish Bowles. After the viewing, guests sat for a gala dinner with surprise performances by Bollywood superstars. And on the final day of the grand opening, attendees gathered for the Art House’s debut exhibition, Sangam/Confluence, co-curated by Ranjit Hoskote and Jeffrey Deitch. Among those who attended the opening weekend were Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Kat Graham, Gigi Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Derek Blasberg, Law Roach, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Christian Louboutin, Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Ritu Kumar, Anuradha Vakil, Naeem Khan, Bibhu Mohapatra, Giambattista Valli, Prabal Gurung and more.

Images: BFA

Versace reveals the Icons collection

Icons only! Versace has launched an edit of its wardrobe staples—no boring basics here!—and a suitable slick campaign to match. The images star screen star Anne Hathaway and Chinese singer, songwriter, DJ, and actress, who showcase the offering of a perfectly cut black jersey dress inspired by one from the Spring ’95 collection, as well as sculpted bustiers, tank tops, leather blazers, denim, and the Greca Goddess mini bag. “I will wear every piece in this collection and have worn similar for decades. These luxurious wardrobe essentials fit perfectly and showcase the beautiful and powerful simplicity of our silhouette. The multi-faceted and inspirational women we dress, talk about how Versace makes them feel: considered, confident and stunning. Just as an Icon should feel,” Donatella Versace said of the venture, See the campaign, shot by Mert and Marcus, below:

Rachel Weisz covers PORTER

PORTER’s latest digital cover star is actress Rachel Weisz, who recalls her 30-year career and her pursuit of keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Considering she’s one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces, as is her husband Daniel Craig, Weisz tells Tyler McCall: “I suppose, for me, the words ‘private life’ mean just that: that you have a private life, which is the real-life stuff. And then there’s the fantasy stuff.” Weisz’ next project isDead Ringers, in which she takes on not one but two roles, playing identical twin sisters Beverly and Elliot Mantle in the psychological thriller. The 53-year-old actress also fondly recalls the movie that put her on the map, The Mummy, and says how happy she is that her co-star in the flick, Brendan Fraser, is having “this new chapter.” “I’m really, really thrilled for him, she tells the publication. “And it couldn’t have happened to a nicer, nicer guy.” Read the feature here.

The CFDA adds 10 new designers to its membership roster

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its newest members today, bringing its total membership base to 458. Joining the CFDA as members are Brandon Blackwood, Elena Velez, Greg Lauren, Raul Lopez (Luar), Colm Dillane (KidSuper), Danielle Hirsch (Danielle Frankel), Tremaine Emory (Denim Tears), Jamie Okuma (J.Okuma), Rio Uribe (Gypsy Sport), and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli. “It’s so important for the world to see talent at the highest levels coming from America. Our newest members represent everything America has to offer… diversity… creativity… and true individual talent,” Thom Browne, CFDA chairman, said in a release. The organization’s executive vice president, Lisa Smilor, added that the designers were “purposely selected” to “help champion and elevate American fashion and drive positive change.”

Khoa Nguyen appointed president, Aeffe USA

The Aeffe Group, which encompasses Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Pollini, has announced that Khoa Nguyen will assume the role of president, Aeffe USA. Nguyen, who was most recently senior vice president at the company. A twenty-year veteran of the fashion industry, he was also previously named vice president of Moschino back in 2014. Outside of the company, Nguyen has held director-level roles of Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier. As per a release sent by Aeffe Group, his appointment is partof a succession plan that recently-departed Aeffe USA president Michelle Stein has developed in accordance with Aeffe Group president Massimo Ferretti over the past four years. “We are happy to promote Khoa to the role of President of Aeffe USA. I’m sure he will use all the experience he matured during these years to successfully run our American commercial division,” Ferretti said. “At the same, I want to personally thank Michelle Stein for her outstanding job over the past 40 years. Her charismatic attitude, along with her knowledge of the fashion retail industry, definitely contributed to the success of our company in the United States.”

