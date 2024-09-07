Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Kurt Geiger Small Chelsea Hobo Bag

written by Aaron Royce
What: Kurt Geiger‘s new small Chelsea hobo bag features an effortless, nostalgic silhouette with a glamorous closure. The chic handbag style takes center stage in its Fall 2024 collection’s Chelsea line—as seen in the British brand’s latest campaign, starring Emily Ratajkowski. It also comes in both minimalist and maximalist colorways—including black, brown, and golden reptilian-embossed leather—for wide-ranging appeal.

Who: Since 2002, creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley has taken Kurt Geiger to vibrant heights. Under her tenure, the brand has vastly expanded its assortment (and colorways!) of handbags and footwear. Farrar-Hockley’s also taken Kurt Geiger into the realm of collaborations, releasing limited-edition drops with Matthew Williamson, Tattie Isles, TfL, Crocs, and more.

Why: The small Chelsea hobo bag smoothly aligns with two of Fall 2024’s biggest trends: ’90s minimalism and bohemian dressing. A small, curved base brings the lightweight style a whimsical flair, while its crystal-embellished Kensington eagle buckle brings a dash of glamour. The style is also practical, with a secure top zipper, adjustable handle, and removable crossbody strap—allowing for a range of styling opportunities.

How much: $315

Where: KurtGeiger.com

All images: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

