Chic Report

The Best Dressed At The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards

Major looks on the red carpet!

by Aaron Royce
Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, and Carolyn Murphy (Getty Images)

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards brought a glamorous crowd  last evening to celebrate fashion and media’s top stars at the iconic Rainbow Room. Naturally, everyone dressed the part—and many even made our best-dressed list. Below, discover some of the best looks from the night. 

Chloe Fineman in Thom Browne Couture

Chloe Fineman (Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham (Getty Images)

Selma Blair in Christian Siriano

 

Selma Blair (Getty Images)

Alek Wek in Donna Karan New York

 

Alek Wek (Getty Images)

Coco Rocha in Christian Siriano and LAGOS jewerly

 

Coco Rocha (Getty Images)

Carolyn Murphy in Donna Karan New York

 

Carolyn Murphy (Getty Images)

Maria Klaumann in ALAÏA 

Maria Klaumann (Getty Images)

Jerry Hall

Jerry Hall (Getty Images)

Keke Lindgard in Retrofête

Keke Lindgard (Getty Images)

Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola (Getty Images)

 

The 11th Annual FMAs were sponsored by LAGOS, Kérastase, Guess, and FIJI Water.  

 

