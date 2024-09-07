The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards brought a glamorous crowd last evening to celebrate fashion and media’s top stars at the iconic Rainbow Room. Naturally, everyone dressed the part—and many even made our best-dressed list. Below, discover some of the best looks from the night.

Chloe Fineman in Thom Browne Couture

Ashley Graham

Selma Blair in Christian Siriano

Alek Wek in Donna Karan New York

Coco Rocha in Christian Siriano and LAGOS jewerly

Carolyn Murphy in Donna Karan New York

Maria Klaumann in ALAÏA

Jerry Hall

Keke Lindgard in Retrofête

Sofia Coppola

The 11th Annual FMAs were sponsored by LAGOS, Kérastase, Guess, and FIJI Water.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.