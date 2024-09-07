WME Fashion Brings Tresemmé’s Style Studios & AI App Vêtir To NYFW

WME Fashion is bringing immersive experiences to New York Fashion Week! During the Spring 2025 shows, the organization will host an array of interactive activations for guests and fashion fanatics to enjoy at Hudson Yards.

Now through September 11th, the group will introduce AI-driven shopping app Vêtir at The Shops at Hudson Yards. During Fashion Week, Vêtir will open a pop-up store featuring WMG-curated designers. Visitors can shop looks fresh from the runway, all while experiencing a merge of style and tech. The Shops at Hudson Yards will also see the return of the beloved Tresemmé’ Style Studios! On the first floor of the shops, guests can receive complimentary hair styling appointments—ensuring there isn’t a hair out of place in the front row. Glitzy photo displays will be on-site for runway-ready snapshots, as well.

Rounding out the range is NYFW: The Talks, which features panel conversations between leaders across fashion today. This year’s program is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing everyone to discover what Fashion Week is all about. Panelists include Dr. Jonathan Leary on wellness in fashion, as well as Vêtir founder and CEO Kate Davidson Hudson discussing styling with The Wall Group stylists Tiffany Reid and Solange Franklin.

But that’s not all! WME is also launching Capital One’s new Capital One Dining platform on September 10, complete with an exclusive runway dinner with Wiederhoeft. You can read more about the chic affair right here.

