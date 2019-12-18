What: Elm’s thin, ovaled silhouette features a one-of-a-kind double-acetate inlay, accented by custom hinge hardware and bespoke temple wire patterning.

Who: Founded by Stirling Barrett in New Orlean in 2013, KREWE is independently owned and operated, taking its name from the groups of friends (krewes) that come together to ride on floats during New Orleans’ famous Mardi Gras parades.

Why: KREWE’s glasses and sunglasses are handmade in small batches using plant-based acetate, which, depending on the complexity of the design, can take anywhere from one to twelve weeks to create.

Every pair of KREWE glasses goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection process before leaving the factory and is equipped with shatter-resistant lenses that provide 100% UVA and UVB protection, with special anti-scratch and anti-smudge coatings to keep your view sharp and crystal clear.

KREWE glasses come with a lifetime warranty, which is awesome, but even better than that is their Second Chances program, which means that if you break or damage your frames (hey, accidents happen!), KREWE will replace them with a brand new pair for free. The first time, anyway; so don’t make a habit of it.

And if the oyster color isn’t really your jam, no worries! They come in three additional colorways: Zulu, Blonde Tortoise, and D’Oro.

Where: Krewe.com

How (much): $295

