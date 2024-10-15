Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Bain Décalcifiant Réparateur Repairing Shampoo

written by Aaron Royce
What: Concerned about water damage to your hair? Fret no more—Kérastase‘s new shampoo combats the common bathing issue with a nourishing, sulfate-free formula. The brand’s Bain Décalcifiant Réparateur repairing shampoo removes calcium buildup and restores hair strength, ensuring your hair is both replenished and clean.

Who:In 1964, François Dalle founded Kérastase to provide haircare that reversed everyday hair problems including breakage, heat damage, and over-brushing. Today, the luxury brand is beloved for its solution-based range of hair shampoos, conditioners, serums, oils, creams, mousses, sprays, and more. Most recently, Kérastase has also released its new Elixir Ultime Original hair oil and named Sydney Sweeney as its global brand ambassador.

Why: Kérastase’s Bain Décalcifiant Réparateur repairing shampoo is ideal for everyday use, as it quickly targets the everyday issue of calcium buildup. The creamy product cleanses both the scalp and hair, ensuring a relaxed treatment that restores your hair strength. Its glycine and citric acid ingredients reverse hair stiffness and dullness as well, resulting in shiny and smooth hair. Plus, when running low on Bain Décalcifiant Réparateur, you can simply refill your bottle with its refill pouch—which also makes the shampoo a sustainable choice.

How much: $42

Where: Kerastase-usa.com

