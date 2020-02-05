Editor’s Pick: Hervé Léger Sporty Mock Neck Mini Dress

What: An athletic wear-inspired take on Hervé Léger’s classic black bandage dress with sheer sleeves and panels and a sophisticated mock turtle neck.

Who: Hervé Léger is famous around the world for their signature bandage dresses, which mold to the wearer’s body like a second skin. The company was founded in 1985 by Hervé L. Leroux, who cut his teeth working under Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel and Fendi. In 1992, the company introduced their first bandage dress, followed by a luxury ready-to-wear line called Hervé Léger Paris in 1993. In 1998, the house was bought by BCBGMAXAZRIA Group, which sold it in 2017 to Authentic Brands Group, which also owns Neil Lane, Juicy Couture, VInce Camuto, Judith Leiber, and Barneys New York.

In 2018, the company brought on veteran Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen as their new creative director. Juul Nielsen had previously worked at Dior under John Galliano and Raf Simons, Oscar de la Renta, J. Mendel, and Nina Ricci. “[Hervé Léger] is a celebration of the female silhouette and really emphasizing the shape of a woman,” say Juul Nielsen. “[Hervé Leroux] was really inspired by that and that’s what I learned for years in Paris to do in all my work.”

Why: Long sleeves and a high neck give this sexy LBD a sophisticated edge and make it pretty much the perfect go-to-never-fail-look-like-a-million-bucks-hottest-woman-in-the-room dress.

Where: Herveleger.com

How (much): $990

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.