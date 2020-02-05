Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Tuesday, February 4

Saks Celebrates the One Year Anniversary of L’Avenue

Billy Porter was in town to celebrate the first anniversary of L’Avenue at Saks. Among those out in force to toast the success of the upscale French restaurant were Gwendoline Christie, Julia Fox, Fran Drescher, Bella Thorne, designers Prabal Gurung, Wes Gordon, Tory Burch, and Joseph Altuzzara, and Princess Gauravi Kumari and Prince Pacho of Jaipur. Influencers and models such as Danielle Bernstein, Candice Swanepoel, Devon Windsor, and Winnie Harlow were also in attendance to enjoy a pop-up experience from jewelry designer Maria Tash and a five-foot-tall champagne tower.

The Cinema Society Host a Screening of Focus Features’ Emma

Argentinian-English actress Anya Taylor-Joy was joined by her Emma co-star Bill Nighy and the film’s director Autumn de Wilde for a screening hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Fashion figures such as Grace Coddington and Tory Burch were in attendance for the screening of the stylish Jane Austen adaptation, which was followed by a panel discussion led by Hamish Bowles. Notable attendees included Candace Bushnell, Tavi Gevinson, Misty Copeland, Tory Burch, and Editor in Chief of Glamour Samantha Barry.

Morgan Lane Launches Capsule Collection With Atlanta de Cadenet

Designer Morgan Curtis of Morgan Lane and model/DJ Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor hosted an event for the upcoming launch of their capsule lingerie collection, which will be officially available on February 14. The event, at Old Rose at The Jane Hotel, was attended by Curtis’ designer mom Jill Stuart and models such as Paloma Elsesser, Leigh Lezark, Mariah Strongin, and Bianca Valle. Editors Lauren McCarthy, Caroline Grosso, Alyssa Vingan Klein, and Tatiana Hambro Arader also stopped by to check out the playful and feminine collection—including the tongue-in-cheek sleeping mask that reads, “Don’t Wake The Beast.”

Thursday, January 30

Maison Roger Vivier Abracashoes! Dinner in LA

LA’s most well-heeled gathered at the Chateau Marmont for an intimate dinner with Roger Vivier to celebrate the release of the short film, Abracashoes! The short, conceptualized by creative director Gherardo Felloni, stars Hollywood actresses Christina Ricci and Dianna Agron—resplendent in the maison’s sparkly Belle Vivier pumps—in a magic show-inspired scene. Actors and style stars including Susan Sarandon, AnnaSophia Robb, Sydney Sweeney, Indya Moore, Madeline Brewer, Rainey Qualley, Gia Coppola, Jamie King, Betty Who, and Elizabeth Stewart were in attendance on the night.

Grand Opening of Âme Showroom in Soho

Newly-launched fine jewelry brand Âme invited a fashionable crowd to the opening of its 1,000 sq. ft store on Spring Street. Under the creative direction of Eleanor Avni, Âme offers a break from tradition by creating modern, stylish jewelry pieces containing sustainable lab-grown diamonds. The stunning Soho store, designed by esteemed architecture firm Baranowitz+Kronenberg (B+K), features custom-made display pods and hanging capsules, allowing customers to walk through the space among the jewelry pieces, each of which is presented within a state-of-the-art glass cloche.

The 2020 American Australian Association Arts Awards

Kylie Minogue, Peter Carey, and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi were honored at the 2020 American Australian Association Arts Awards at Skylight Modern in New York City. This year’s Arts Awards Dinner was dedicated to supporting relief efforts for the devastating bushfires that have affected communities and towns across Australia. Among those in attendance were former honoree Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes, Zendaya Coleman, Jake Shears, models Jordan Barrett and Anne V, and Christine Centenara of Vogue Australia. The event was emceed by Editor in Chief of InStyle Laura Brown.

The Grand Opening of Goodman’s Bar at Bergdorf Goodman

Master Sommelier Dustin Wilson and Chef Austin Johnson hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the new luxury bar and restaurant on the Second Floor of the Men’s Store. Goodman’s Bar brings together world-class wine expertise and epicurean ambitions and the store’s dedication to service and distinction. Guests including style savants Nick Wooster, Eric Rutherford, and Bruce Pask, model Douglas Joseph, DJ Isaac Hindin-Miller, and nightlife impresario Omar Hernandez enjoyed a preview of the restaurant’s curated wine list, signature craft cocktails, and menu favorites, with a special live musical performance by jazz musician Keyon Harrold. Goodman’s Bar is open daily during normal store hours.

