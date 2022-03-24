Editor’s Pick: Guess Nomad Silk Dress

What: Did someone say wedding season? Now that spring has, well…not quite sprung, but is in someway springing at least, it’s time to start thinking about what to wear to all those nuptials you dutifully RSVPd to. And not that it’s a competition to be ‘best dressed’ on someone else’s big day…but if it was, this elegant printed silk maxi would have you leading the charge.

Who: For 40 years, Guess has been a mainstay on the international fashion scene. The brand redefined luxe yet laidback American glamour from the get go—not to mention through its iconic 1990s visuals starring the likes of Anna Nicole Smith, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and a young Gigi Hadid—and its logo, ad campaigns, celebrity ambassadors, and product offering continue to ensure it abounds in popularity all over the world.

Why: Available in two hues and each featuring a painterly watercolor floral print, this demure yet statement-making Nomad Silk Dress can do it all. The sleeves and and reserved length make it appropriate for a myriad of dress codes—from garden fêtes to sunset cocktail receptions—while the waist-tie belt allows you to show off your figure. To take things up a notch, undo some buttons for a plunging v-neck effect. Add an Obi belt and some sky high strappy heels and you’re ready to rock day two of the festivities.

Where: guess.com

How much: $350

