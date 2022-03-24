Daily News: A$AP Rocky Unveils Whisky Brand, Renée Zellweger On Three Decades Of Fame, Amy Fine Collins’ New Gig, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

A$AP Rocky releases his first-ever spirit brand, Mercer + Prince

Bottoms up! Dad-to-be A$AP Rocky has announced his next venture, Mercer + Prince; a blended Canadian whiskey born at the intersection of art and culture. Developed in partnership with Global Brand Equities and E&J Gallo, it’s named for two of the music artist and fashion icon’s favorite cross streets in NYC—”where people from all walks of life with different backgrounds intersect and come together”—and is described as a smooth spirit is aged in American white oak barrels and influenced by Japanese Mizunara oak. According to a release, the bottle design, which is encased with two cups on either end, came from a napkin sketch that the New York-native doodled. “I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions. The bottle I designed is made to connect with the contemporary consumer. Mercer + Prince is smooth in taste, disruptive in packaging and close to my heart in name. It’s accessible to all and appeals to a diverse audience, which was very important to me,” he said. Get yours today for $30 on ReserveBar.

Renée Zellweger covers Harper’s Bazaar as she talks about her next act

It’s the Renée-sance. The acclaimed actress covers the Reinvention Issue of Harper’s Bazaar, dishing on three decades in the industry, why she took a six-year hiatus (only to emerge and win the Oscar for Judy!), her new role in a binge-worthy true crime series called The Thing About Pam, spending lockdown on her own, falling in love, losing her close friend Nanci Ryder to ALS, and her battles with Hollywood. On meeting her new love, Ant Anstead, she describes how Ryder’s passing may have serendipitously brought them together. Zellweger, 52, appeared in an episode of Celebrity IOU, in which she honored the two nurses that cared for Ryder, and ended up meeting Anstead who is a host on another version of the HGTV show. Read the full interview and see the Samira Nasr-styled editorial here.

Live Rocket launches new show FINE SILVER, hosted by Amy Fine Collins and Cameron Silver

Live Rocket, a new live-streaming network for e-commerce and pop-culture content, has unveiled its first project: FINE SILVER. The show, hosted by legendary editor and fashion commentator Amy Fine Collins and author, expert, and stylist Cameron Silver, will feature award-winning actress Julianne Moore presenting three one-of-a-kind red carpet couture dresses for auction, including NFT versions of the gowns, with a percentage of proceeds going to The Actors Fund. Want in? The auction will take place on the Mogul Productions website beginning on Sunday, April 3 at 3PM until April 10 at 2PM and LiveRocket.com will live stream the results on that same day. “As a new global platform, we could not be prouder to present the premiere of our new show FINE SILVER and the heartfelt contributions of actress Julianne Moore and her amazing Red Carpet haute couture gowns,” Live Rocket founder Mark Bozek said.

Meet the finalists of the LVMH Prize 2022

Earlier this month in Paris, the semi-final of the LVMH Prize took place; whittling 1,900 entrants down to 19 young designers and then the selection of the final eight brands who will compete in the final. The designers, selected by the committee of Experts of the Prize and the general public, will present their collections to the Jury of the LVMH Prize at the final held at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. The eight finalists have been named as ASHLYN by Ashlynn Park (South Korea); ERL by Eli Russell Linnetz (USA); KNWLS by Charlotte Knowles (United Kingdom) & Alexandre Arsenault (Canada); ROISIN PIERCE by Róisín Pierce (Ireland); RYUNOSUKEOKAZAKI by Ryunosuke Okazaki (Japan); S.S. DALEY by Steven Stokey Daley (United Kingdom); TOKYO JAMES by Iniye Tokyo James (Nigeria); WINNIE NEW YORK by Idris Balogun (United States). Previous winners of the prestigious prize include Nensi Dojaka, Supriya Lele, Thebe Magugu, Rokh, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida, Jacquemus, and Hood by Air. Watch this space!

Ancient Greek launches first homeware collection

Ubiquitous sandal brand Ancient Greek has unveiled its first foray into homewares, inspired by (you guessed it!) Greek living. Launching today, all pieces are recreated using Ancient Greek Sandals’ signature vachetta leather which bring to mind tranquil mornings on an island in the Mediterranean and evenings spent in Athens. Think: wine bottle holders, ouzo carafes, and bread baskets. Our kind of lifestyle! Shop it here.

