Six Sustainable Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel—And A Panel Not To Miss!

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner, returning to AmericasMart Atlanta from April 11-15. As the event gears up for its biggest installment yet—25% more resources and eight floors of fashion!—sustainability is increasingly shaping the conversation at the market. As buyers look to increase their conscious, eco-friendly buys, Atlanta Apparel is highlighting those making waves on that front. Here’s what we have our eye on!

Able

Nashville, Tennessee-based Able empowers women, providing them with safe, dignified jobs. With a two-pronged approach that includes partnering with women in Ethiopia, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Portugal, and in Nashville, as well as supporting large scale businesses in those countries to help them create better opportunities for women, their mission to create a purposeful brand with a high quality offering is on the up and up.

Blue Planet Eyewear

For the past 13 years, Blue Planet Eyewear has championed a progressive business model which helps the community and the environment. Each pair of Blue Planet Eyewear is made with recycled and/or natural materials, and for every style sold, a pair of corrective glasses are donated to a person in need via one of the brand’s charity partners.

Cari Capri

Eco-conscious activewear, loungewear, and accessories—look no further than Cari Capri. Made using recycled materials, each coordinating set and sneaker has an impressive list of sustainability efforts to match. What time’s the workout at?

Daze Denim

Designed in Los Angeles with the planet top of mind, Daze Denim has no interest in reinventing the wheel—instead, they’re mastering it with a modern-day consciousness. Its fashion-forward attitude coupled with its styles-packed inventory make Daze a go-to time and again.

Ella Stein

Ella Stein’s “fine jewelry for everyone” is created using certified recycled sterling silver and sustainable diamond, and recycled/reusable packaging is also a non-negotiable from the brand. Each piece is then handcrafted with love by talented female artisans in Mumbai, India, who work in state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and receive fair wages, retirement and medical benefits, and six months maternity leave. The brand’s ethos is that customers shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality for cost and they can feel good about their entire purchase.

Faherty

Beachy lifestyle brand Faherty, created by twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty, is adamant about limiting waste and environmental destruction. By committing to using recycled and renewable fabrics in at least 85% of its product, as well as smart supply chain decisions that lower carbon emissions, less toxic chemicals, better dyes and finishes, and circularity initiatives, the company continues to remain an industry leader.

Plus! Atlanta Apparel will host a Sustainability Panel, featuring Ella Stein, ABLE, TOMS and Lebel Group, moderated by California Apparel News on Monday, April 11 at 10:30AM. See you there!

