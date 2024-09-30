So & So’s Debuts With A Splashy Opening In Hell’s Kitchen

The stars aligned for the launch of Hell’s Kitchen newest piano bar and restaurant! So & So’s opened its doors at the boutique Romer Hotel earlier this month, with singing stars Darren Criss and Noah Cyrus inaugurating the glam new spot.

During the event, guests taste-tested an eclectic menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Brad Farmerie. To start things off, appetizers included Waldorf salad, tuna tartare tacos, and an inventive foie gras crème brûlée. Main course highlights were oysters Rockefeller and steak tartare, though many raved about the Wagyu beef sliders and spicy “Disco Inferno” fries. Numerous specialty cocktails—all crafted by a former dancer for Lady Gaga!—included the Ferrari (Fernet-Branca and Campari), NY Sour (bourbon, lemon, sugar, egg white, and red wine), and Penicillin (Scotch, ginger, lemon, and honey)—accompanied the chic dining experience.

The event’s first-rate entertainment furthered the festivities. Criss hit the stage with his guitar for three songs, followed by his best “Piano Man” rendition at the keys as the crowd sang along. Cyrus, meanwhile, performed a heartfelt version of her hit “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” as the audience cheered her on. Both performances built up to the afterparty, where DJ Jordana spun for late-night revelers. To end the night, guests were treated to a sweet dessert bar—think brownies, cupcakes, and NYC’s staple black-and-white cookies!—and left with hand-engraved silver cigarette cases and bouquets of fresh flowers.

So & So’s opening was certainly memorable, setting the stage to become a future Midtown hotspot for for locals and theater-district folks alike. Looking ahead, the venue’s already scheduled a series of ticketed dinners and performances deemed So & So’s Supper Club—which kicks off on Sept. 27 with Broadway star Solea Pfeiffer. You can discover the “high-low” spot now at 302 West 52 Street, and make reservations on SoAndSosBar.com.

