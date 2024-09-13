Editor’s Pick: Guess Eco Bellflower Wide Leg Jeans

What: Guess has launched its Eco Bellflower wide-leg jeans, just in time for fall. The relaxed, subtly flared style features a classic blue denim base elevated by distressed details and a comfortable silhouette.

Who: Brothers Paul and Maurice Marciano currently run Guess, which they co-founded with their brothers Armand and Georges in 1981. In the 40 years since, the brand has grown as a leader in both the denim space and pop culture—complete with iconic campaigns starring Alessandra Ambrosia, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars. In a truly iconic moment, Guess also took home the Iconic Brand award at this year’s Daily Front Row Media Awards.

Why: The Eco Bellflower denim provides a distinctly elevated take on 2024’s wide-leg denim trend. The style’s cut features a high waist and faintly flared legs, creating a silhouette that’s comfortable and nostalgic. Subtle distressing adds a grungy flair, while the pair’s light blue tone remains truly classic—ensuring they’ll be a go-to style all season. In addition to style, the set is also sustainable, with 22% of its materials made from wood-based TENCEL lyocell fibers.

How much: $118

Where: Guess.com

