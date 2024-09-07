Last night, The Daily Front Row honored the top movers and shakers across design, modeling, media, and more at 2024’s Fashion Media Awards. Atop Rockefeller Center, guests flocked to the red carpet before taking their seats at the sunset ceremony. The chic and hilarious Chloe Fineman (in Thom Browne couture) served as the night’s host, keeping the laughs flowing throughout the night. The guest list included Rihanna, Ashley Graham, Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, Coco Rocha, Carolyn Murphy, Stella Maxwell, Julianne Hough, Deborah Harry, Pat Cleveland, Jane Holzer, Sara Moonves, Sofia Coppola, Josie Canseco, Liza Koshy, Emira D’Spain, Devon Windsor, Nadine Leopold, Georgia Fowler, Larsen Thompson, Ann Dexter Jones, Alex Lundqvist, Rebecca Minkoff, Keke Lindgard, Jessel Taank, Lisa Barlow, Dougie Joseph, Mariah Strongin, Tika, and many more.

The night’s first award went to Trey Laird, honored with Campaign of the Year for his work on Donna Karan New York’s IN WOMEN WE TRUST campaign. Muses Carolyn Murphy, Alek Wek, and Amber Valletta—who also got their starts at Donna’s shows throughout the ’90s and 2000’s—served as presenters. For a nostalgic touch, Laird even showed photos from their Donna debuts during his heartfelt acceptance speech.

Top jewelry talent Steven Lagos was up next, receiving the night’s Fashion Innovator trophy for his 47-year helm at his namesake brand, LAGOS. Bedecked in the brand’s gleaming Caviar pieces, Coco Rocha was bejeweled for the occasion—with extra sparkle from a Christian Siriano dress she took off the rack after the former’s Spring 2025 runway show moments earlier.

Beloved model Stella Maxwell took the stage next to present Breakthrough Model of the Year to rising star The Lions mod Maria Klaumann. The young model expressed enthusiasm for her craft and the fashion industry—as well as gratitude for her agent and team—during her acceptance speech.

Speaking of fashion, Anna Sui was bestowed with the night’s Lifetime Achievement award by her friend Debbie Harry. The designer emotionally thanked her family, friends, colleagues, and internal team in her speech. Reminiscing on the group effort that led to her first fashion show, Sui closed her speech with an emphasis on the power of dreaming.

Guess was also honored with a special Iconic Brand award. The label celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, cementing an impressive hallmark—as well as its legions of Guess Girls, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosia, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and more. The event featured a video highlighting some of the brand’s milestones over the years.

The night’s most viral moment came from surprise guest Rihanna, introduced by W magazine’s EIC Sara Moonves while honoring Perfect magazine with the Magazine of the Year award. Riri took the stage with a speech written on the way to the ceremony, introducing collaborators Katie Grand and her stylist Jahleel Weaver—who both thanked the star for her collaborative spirit in their respective speeches.

Another emotional moment followed when Selma Blair, introduced by Julianne Hough, accepted her Style Star of the Year trophy. Taking to the stage with her support dog, Scout, Blair reminisced on her mother’s advice and thanked the stars in the room for inspiring her when she was diagnosed with MS. The actress emphasized the power of fashion to power our spirits and dreams, creating a moment that was truly special.

Fresh faces took to the stage when Ana Sky was given the Breakthrough Artist award. Presented by Josie Canseco, Sky shared her journey from science student to on-the-rise musician within the last year—truly proving the sky’s the limit.

In honor of the late Ivan Bart, The Daily Front Row presented a special in memoriam video for the beloved former IMG Models president. Carolyn Murphy and Ashley Graham took to the stage to introduce the nostalgic clip—and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The night closed on a truly iconic note, courtesy of longtime besties Pat Cleveland and Jerry Hall. Cleveland waxed poetic on her and Hall’s 52 years of friendship in her introduction speech, which Hall mirrored while accepting the Fashion Legend award.

Numerous guests were draped in dazzling LAGOS jewels for the occasion, including Coco Rocha, Keke Lindgard, Dougie Joseph, Sophie Elgort, Liza Koshy, Inanna, and more.

Before the red carpet kicked off, attendees Diva Dhawan, Micah Lusier, Keke Lindgard, Ashley Haas, and Yayis were treated to pre-event blowouts by Kerastase—ensuring perfect looks for the night. Fashionable attendees Severine Keiming, Julia Hatch, and Aqua Parios were outfitted for the event in L’Agence—which presented its Spring 2025 collection at the Plaza Hotel mere blocks away.

During the pre-show cocktail hour, guests enjoyed refreshing FIJI Water and Summer Water Rosé wines. Cocktails from Absolut Vodka, Codigo Tequila, and Kahlua kept spirits high, as well. For a sweet touch, La Maison Du Chocolat provided sweet treats for attendees to snack on ahead of the show, surrounded by blossoming arrangements from Venus et Fleur. Special photo activations by Kerastase and Fabletics also provided chic photo opps for attendees. The space earned added sparkle from models draped in LAGOS Jewelry and a display of GUESS’ newest watches, which guests discovered before entering the equally glittering Rainbow Room.

Attendees also included Karina Bick, Scott Buccheit, Jimmy Franklin, Sergio Farias, Milana Kovalevich, Nick Barrotta, Caylee Cowan, Emira D’Spain, Jasmin Rosemberg Fern Mallis, Greivy Lou, Samantha Angelilli, Rose Swarbrick, Cody Belew, HunterKohl, Martha Luna, Francesca Vuillemin, Yadrian Gonzalez, Netso Sebarnes, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, and The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Brandusa Niro.

Below, discover all the chicest moments from the unforgettable evening! We’ll see you next year!

