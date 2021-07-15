Editor’s Pick: Christian Louboutin’s Exclusive Hamptons Capsule Collection

What: It might feel like everyone on your Instagram feed is jaunting around Paris, but you can find a slice of the City of Light’s chicness without leaving the country, thanks to the Christian Louboutin pop-up in Southampton. In particular, we’re lusting over the ultra exclusive capsule collection, that’s only available in store.

Who: Monsieur Louboutin is the shoemaker that comes to mind when you hear the word ‘luxury footwear.’ Famed for the red sole detailing on every offering he’s perfected over the past 30 years, the iconic designer has more celebrity fans that you’ll find on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—but think: Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and just about every red carpet fixture there is, and you’re on the right track.

Why: It’s not every year that the hautest of shoe brands makes its debut Out East—but with its Parisian-inspired pop-up boutique in Southampton, Christian Louboutin is doing just that. Why not mark the moment with something memorable, in the form of two must-haves that few else will be able to get their hands on? The exclusive three-piece capsule collection is available for a limited time only, directly from the Southampton location—so when it’s gone, that’s truly it. The capsule is comprised of the Men’s Espadon and Women’s Nanou Orlato Flat espadrilles in a soft and soothing seafoam green suede. Then there’s the Instagram-famous Loubishore woven tote, which will be with you for seasons and years to come.

Where: Only in the Hamptons’ store darlings—53B Jobs Ln, Southampton. Call them for more intel on 631-315-7590. Oh, how we love an old school shopping moment like that!

How much: from $550

[Ed note: Not in the Hamptons? No problem. Shop the brand’s must-haves from wherever you are at christianlouboutin.com!]