7 DIY Hair Treatments to Try While Self-Isolating

The quarantine wages on! In the ongoing battle against boredom, we shared some DIY home face masks last week, and now we’re tackling those tresses. If you’ve managed to not eat all your rations, here are some simple, but effective, ways to give your hair a boost and provide you with some much needed entertainment, at least for a little while.

What to get (or, for those of you in full and complete lockdown, what to dig around in your kitchen for):

1 avocado

3 lemons

2 bananas

Jar of honey

Bottle of olive oil

Small container of yogurt

Bottle of apple cider vinegar

Can of beer

Chamomile (blondes) or black tea (brunettes)

Bottle of sunflower or canola oil

Aloe vera gel

1 egg

2 aspirin tablets

1.Remove Buildup: Mix ½ cup of plain yogurt with 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and tablespoon of lemon juice together. Add 2 tablespoons of water to dilute the lemon juice if you don’t want to risk naturally lightening your hair. Add a tablespoon of honey if hair is dry to help moisturize. Apply to hair massaging into the scalp in circular motions. Leave for 1-5 minutes then rinse. Full details here.

2. To Deep Condition: In a food processor, blend 1 avocado with 2 tablespoons of honey and olive oil until smooth. You can add 2-3 drops of lavender oil if you have it on-hand. Apply to damp hair, making sure to coat the tips then wrap into a bun. Put on a shower cap and sit in the sun for 30 minutes or blow dry for 15 if you’re in a rush (we know you’re not!). Rinse and wash as usual. Full details here.

3. To Add Bounce: Let ½ cup of beer go flat—pour into container and let it sit for a few hours to remove the carbonation. [Ed Note: enjoy another beer while waiting.] Combine flat beer with 1 teaspoon of sunflower or canola oil and 1 raw egg. Put mixture on clean, damp hair, and let sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with cool water. You can also add the left over flat beer into a spray bottle and spritz to strengthen. Full details here.

4. To De-Grease: Combine 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, and a big squeeze of lemon juice in a bowl. Rake through damp hair making sure to coat the scalp thoroughly. Let it sit for 15 mins then rinse. Shampoo if you’d like but not necessary. Full details here.

5. To Hydrate: Break up two bananas and place in a blender with 4 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of honey. Blend until there’s no lumps and smooth. Section off hair using clips and apply to clean damp hair. Distribute using a wide tooth-comb. Put on shower cap and leave on for 25 minutes. Rinse and condition for added hydration. Full details here.

6. To Remove Flakes: Super simple! Crush two aspirin tablets (that you’re not taking) into a fine powder and mix with your usual shampoo. Lather, rinse, and condition. All done! Full details here.

7. To Add Shine: Shampoo and condition as usual then take a quart of warm, unsweet tea for the final rinse. Blondes should stick to chamomile tea while brunettes can use a black tea. Redheads? Up to you ladies depending which way you want your shade to go! Full details here.