Editor’s Pick: Christian Louboutin Fétiche L’Ébène Eau De Parfum

Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce
Christian Louboutin Fétiche L'Ébène eau de parfum (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin Beauty)

What: Christian Louboutin‘s new L’Ébène eau de parfum is a sultry, woody scent that’s perfect for fall. The designer’s latest beauty entry comes from his recently launched Fétiche collection, which features five new unisex fragrances.

Who: In 1991, Mr. Louboutin released his first footwear collection—and its bright red soles, inspired by burlesque dancers, quickly became an instantly recognizable signature. Today, his label also includes Christian Louboutin Beauty, which features a variety of eye, face, and lip makeup—plus a wide variety of nail polishes and ornate fragrances.

Why: Louboutin’s L’Ébène eau de parfum features a smooth, woody scent with notes of cedar and ebony. The warm unisex scent is complemented by hints of coconut water, bringing it a sweet finish. Like its sisters in the Fétiche fragrance collection, L’Ébène includes a chic glass bottle with a long, pointed black stopper—which, with a hidden red lining, is instantly reminiscent of Louboutin’s daring stiletto heels.

How much: $245

Where: ChristianLouboutin.com

