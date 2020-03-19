10 DIY At-Home Face Masks to Help You Kill Time During Self-Isolation

Yes, we’re all cooped-up for a bit (that’s the understatement of the year), but that doesn’t mean you can’t use this time to your advantage by indluging in a few DIY skin treatments. We’ve pulled together 10 of the easiest and most effective recipes we could find to address every skincare need — from brightening to exfoliating to hydrating. Enjoy!

What to get (or, for those of you in full and complete lockdown, what to dig around in your kitchen for)

1 avocado

1 banana

2 lemons

Fresh aloe vera leaves (or aloe vera gel)

1 bottle of orange juice (preferably fresh squeezed, not from concentrate)

1 jar of honey (manuka or raw, if you can swing it)

1 bottle of olive oil

1 box of sugar (coarse if available)

1 box of brown sugar

1 box of matcha green tea powder

Ground almonds (raw and unsalted)

Turmeric powder

1 egg (will use the whites only)

Milk

Instant or ground coffee

1 small container of Greek yogurt

1. To Brighten: Mix 3 tablespoons of orange juice with a quarter cup of honey together. Spread over skin and leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water and finish with moisturizer. Full details here.

2. To Exfoliate: Pour ¼ cup of milk into a bowl. Whisk in ¼ of honey, ½ cup of brown sugar and 2 tablspoons of olive oil. Mix well and smooth onto skin, massaging using downward circles to stimulate the lymphatic system and exfoliate. Leave on for 10 minutes and rinse with warm water. Full details here.

3. To Hydrate: Combine ½ avocado mashed with one tablespoon of honey and a handful of oats in a bowl. Mix together and apply to skin for 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water. 3 tablespoons of milk can be substituted for avocado if unavailable. Full details here.

4. To Minimize Pores: Whisk 1 egg white—remove the yolk—with a teaspoon of orange juice. Then add ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder. Spread onto skin carefully—the tumeric can stain so put a towel over your top—and leave on for 15 minutes or until dry. Rinse with warm water. Full details here.

5. To Combat Inflammation: If using fresh aloe vera, put 2 tablespoons into a small blender with 1 tablespoon of matcha green tea powder and blend. If using gel, use two quick squeezes—enough to coat your face—with the matcha powder and mix in a bowl. Place mixture into the freezer for 10mins then spread onto skin for 15 minutes then rinse with warm water. Full details here.

6. To Protect Against Pollution: Combine a handful of ground almonds and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a bowl. Add a tablespoon of matcha green tea powder for an antioxidant boost. Mix until it becomes a fine paste. Massage into the skin well to ensure daily grime, makeup etc. is removed. Leave on for 10 minutes then rinse with warm water. Full details here.

7. To Wake Up Tired Skin: Combine all the juice from 1 lemon with 2 tablespoons of coarse sugar and a tablespoon of olive oil. Massage into skin for a light exfoliating effect and leave on for 10-15 minutes then rinse with warm water. Full details here.

8. To Reduce Puffiness: Equally mix together 1 tablespoon of instant or ground coffee with 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder and Greek yogurt. As mentioned above,turmeric can stain so protect your shirt with an old towel or top you won’t worry about if it turns orange! Apply to skin and leave on for 20 minutes. Remove with warm, damp towel. Full details here.

9. To Get the Glow: Mash ½ a banana in a bowl combining it with a tablespoon of orange juice and a tablespoon of honey. Mix thoroughly—there may be some lumps—and apply to face. Leave on for 15 minutes then rinse with warm water. Full details here.

10. To Combat Dry Skin: Mash ¼ cup of banana and ¼ cup of avocado into a bowl well. Slowly whisk in 1 teaspoon of raw honey and 1 tablespoon of olive oil followed by 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt. Spread evenly over skin and leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse well with tepid water. Full details here.