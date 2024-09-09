Maria Klaumann Shares Her Breakthrough Modeling Moments & Why She Loves Social Media!

Watch this face! The Lions Talent Management model Maria Klaumann is ready for take off. The Brazilian beauty has had an epic year with covers for Perfect, V Magazine, and Vogue Portugal, plus there’s plenty of buzz around her spectacular look. Meet the girl you’ll be seeing every-where soon!

How were you discovered?

The Mega Model Camboriú agency discovered me through a makeup artist I had done a few things with. After 24 hours I was traveling to São Paulo to visit the main agency, but it was a bit hard to convince my parents.

What was your upbringing like in Brazil?

It was a peaceful childhood. I was always the kind of child who played a lot in nature. I didn’t stop for a second. I played in the woods, and played ball with my cousins. It was a childhood well lived! I never thought I would get to where I am and am still getting. I have one sister and one brother. My mother was a nurse, and my father was a police officer and farmer.

How did you end up signing with The Lions?

My amazing agent Sabrina Muller told me about The Lions. Sabrina told me about the hands-on approach of management at The Lions and about the managing partner, Ali Kavoussi. Sabrina had me meet with Ali, and I knew immediately I wanted to work with him.

You have had an incredible year modeling. What have been some of the most memorable moments?

It truly has been a year to remember. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. Some highlights include shooting for the covers of V Magazine, Perfect, Vogue Brazil, and Vogue Portugal.

What has been the best piece of advice you’ve received?

Take nothing for granted. I’ve had a great year, but I’m looking to build a long-lasting career. I intend to bring the same work ethic and energy that I did this year for many years to come.

You were on the cover of V Magazine this summer. What was the photo shoot like?

That whole day was so inspiring. It’s always been a dream of mine to shoot with V, and it was hard to believe that it was really happening. I was in awe of the talent around me the whole day. The photos are so amazing, and I pinch myself in awe of the cover every day. It’s a day I will always remember.

What are your goals as a model? Who would you like to work with next?

I have a long list of dream photographers and designers to work with. If I had to pick one, I’d choose shooting with Steven Meisel.

Who are some of your favorite models?

My favorite models are Amelia Gray, Gisele Bündchen, and Candice Swanepoel.

Social media has become a big part of fashion and our lives. Do you prefer TikTok or Instagram?

I think both platforms are great for different reasons. TikTok allows me to be creative and dance. I love dancing, so TikTok has given me a great platform to incorporate dance into my career. I love Instagram because it almost acts as a portfolio for my work and my life. It’s a great tool to share my work and engage my audience!

What are your passions and hobbies outside of modeling?

I love playing beach tennis, skiing, and dancing!

