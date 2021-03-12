Editor’s Pick: AURA Fine Gems Scattered Diamond Necklace

What: A timeless yet subtly show-stopping 14K gold floating diamond necklace, handmade in a Los Angeles atelier by master jewelers.

Who: Paris-born Laura Gallon is the talent behind AURA Fine Gems. After beginning her career in the fashion industry, in both the City of Light and New York, she followed in the footsteps of her great-grandparents, who were both jewelers in the 1920s.

Why: We can’t help but draw parallels to that $55k Fred Leighton diamond and platinum chain that Alexander Petrovsky gifted to Carrie Bradshaw—you know the one she eventually breaks before finding her iconic nameplate chain. At a far more attainable price point, this Scattered Diamond Necklace is one you’d be far happier to invest in yourself and wear forever. Who needs a cranky Russian beau anyway?!

Where: aurafinegems.com

How much: $1,650