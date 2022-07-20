Daily News: Zimmermann, Victoria Beckham To Show At PFW, Drake’s Latest, Study Harry Styles At School, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann, and more to join Paris Fashion Week’s official schedule

It’s official: next season, Posh Spice is heading to Paris. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the Paris Fashion Week schedule for the upcoming Spring ‘23 women’s ready-to-wear calendar, which will run from September 26 to October 4. Four of the brands, which include Victoria Beckham, Zimmerman, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, and Weinsanto, will be staging runway shows. The other seven labels will be joining PFW’s official presentations schedule. This includes Boutet, the French label founded by Constance Boutet; French outdoor specialist Aigle; Ukrainian designer Anna October; London-based Spanish designer Paula Canovas del Vas; Pressiat, the brand founded by French designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat; Austrian brand Florentina Leitner; and Chinese label Ruohan by Ruohan Nie. All eyes on Par-ee!

Drake and Nike expand their Nocta collab with a new basketball collection

Drake and Nike are back for the next round of their Nocta sportswear program with their very first Nocta Basketball collection. Launching July 27 on both the Nocta and Nike websites, the capsule will feature a wide range of basketball apparel such as engineered-knit jersey, fitted shorts, graphic T-shirts, and hoodies, as well as accessories including socks, arm sleeves, headbands, and, of course, a basketball. Naturally, the Nike swoosh and Nocta logo appear throughout the collection alongside the collab’s slogan, “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us.” Along with the capsule, the duo also produced a dynamic campaign, which sees two teams, decked out in the latest Nocta collection, meeting at a gym to play a pickup basketball game. Drake and Nike launched Nocta in August 2020 after first debuting the line in the music video for the song “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

Tracy Anderson’s ViTAlity Week returns tomorrow in Sag Harbor

Get ready to clear your mind, free your body, and activate your soul, because, Tracy Anderson’s ViTAlity Week is making its long awaited return. Debuting at Tracy Anderson’s new Sag Harbor studio location, the four-day immersive program will feature daily two-hour morning workouts led by Tracy, lectures on the latest research and discoveries in the wellness space, intimate Q&A sessions with Tracy, a celebratory wine-tasting event at Wölffer Estate, nourishing post-workout haute cuisine picnic lunches along the Sag Harbor marina curated by Tracy and Chef Alexander Browne, and more. Held from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, ViTAlity Week 2022 promises to be a holistic opportunity to learn and enjoy both the long- and short-term benefits of total-body wellness. Limited reservations are now open for the event, so act fast!

The school of Styles: You can now study Harry Styles at university

That’s right, Harry Styles has officially joined academia’s canon of musical greats. Starting in spring 2023, Texas State University is set to offer the first-ever course on the “As It Was singer. Led by Dr. Louie Dean Valencia, the class is aptly named “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture” and will examine “cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.” In-conversation with CNN, Valencia said that the Pleasing founder has been the subject of much discussion with his students in the recent past. “I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with students over the last two years that started with a shared love of Harry’s music, but that quickly went into larger societal questions about gender, sexuality, race, gun control, sustainability because of Harry’s art,” he said. Now, it begs the question: is it too late to go back to school?

Burberry Expands the ReBurberry Fabric Program

Burberry is continuing its efforts to both support up-and-coming fashion creatives and create a greener planet by once again donating to the ReBurberry Fabric program. The program, which functions in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC), was launched in 2020 with the goal of providing donations of leftover fabrics to fashion students, upcycling surplus fabric and saving it from going to waste. Now, the partnership is continuing with Burberry’s second donation, taking the total amount of fabric donated to over 12,000 meters to more than 30 fashion schools and universities in the UK, including the Edinburgh College of Art and the University of Brighton. “We are committed to supporting the next generation of exciting creatives while ensuring we all do what we can to protect the environment,” said Nicole Lovett, Burberry’s Responsibility Program director. “By equipping students with these materials and tools to help their creativity thrive, we can all create a better future for our industry.”

Hill House Home launches its first shoes and jewelry collections

Looking for the perfect pair of shoes or the earrings to match your nap dress? Well, look no further because today, Nell Diamond’s New York-based brand Hill House Home has launched its first shoes and jewelry collections. Handcrafted in Italy by skilled shoemakers in a family-owned factory, each pair of their new range of shoes is entirely customized from heel to toe and features the label’s much-loved prints. The new jewelry collection is comprised of a collection of chic, yet affordable pieces that will compliment the girly Hill House Home aesthetic perfectly. So head over to the Hill House Home site and grab a pair of bedazzled platforms or a pastel satin choker before they sell out!

Mattel Inc. launches a Karma’s World doll collection featuring designs by FIT students

The toy and fashion worlds collided when Karma’s World Entertainment, Ludacris’ entertainment media company, and Mattel Inc. launched a Karma’s World doll collection featuring a number of designs by the students of the Fashion Institute of Technology DTech Lab. Inspired by the hit Netflix animated series Karma’s World, the FIT DTech Lab, a key component of the college’s Innovation Center, designed the vibrant doll and accessories collection, which are now available at Target, Amazon, and Walmart, among other retailers. “Fashion plays a huge part in Karma’s World; it’s one of the many ways that Karma and her friends express themselves,” said Chris Bridges, creator and executive producer of Karma’s World. “When designing these pieces, it was important to us to partner with creatives who share our commitment to diversity. FIT has really gotten behind our story of empowerment by creating fashionable pieces that are authentic to the characters.”

Laverne Cox spotted wearing Terea by Andrea Pitter and Amazon Fashion

It’s no secret that Making the Cut on Prime Video has become one of fashion’s fave shows. Now, fans can shop the designs of Andrea Pitter, season two’s winner, through her new co-brand with Amazon Fashion, Terea. Most recently, Terea has been spotted on the one and only Laverne Cox. On her Insta, the Inventing Anna actress donned the Puff Sleeve Wrap Top in sunflower yellow with a matching skirt. “I love Andrea Pitter’s co-brand with Amazon Fashion, TEREA, because it feels luxurious but is also accessible and approachable,” Cox said. “I love pairing the Puff Sleeve Wrap Top with a mini skirt or bathing suit – I’m making this the era of my legs so I love how this look shows them off!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Written by: Sarah Powless

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.