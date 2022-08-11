Daily News: Skating Around With Madonna, Stay At SJP’s Hamptons House, Remi x Revolve Launch Bash, Mel Ottenberg Styles New Campaign, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

A Hamptons stay à la SJP!

Not since Carrie and the girls hopped on the Jitney for a weekend Out East have we been so excited. Well, now you can get one step closer thanks to Miss Bradshaw herself as Sarah Jessica Parker has offered up her Hamptons home via Booking.com. “I love spending summer days Out East and just listed my slice of beachside heaven on @bookingcom so others can experience the same,” she wrote in the caption. The chic cottage sits just off of the beach and includes colorful interiors and homewares, as well as a quaint outdoor seating area and bright green bikes. However, you better act fast. Her homey getaway is available for only two nights, from August 26 and August 28, once it becomes become bookable on August 23, 12PM EST. On the other hand, the price is unbeatable. Set at just $19.98—ie, the year SJP scored her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw. Set those alarms, pronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Madonna holds roller disco celebration at Discoasis in Central Park

Pop icon Madonna celebrated the release of her forthcoming compilation album, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, which drops next Friday, August 19, with a roller disco party at DiscOasis in Central Park. The Frozen songstress and legendary musician Nile Rodgers reunited for the event and spoke to the audience about making Like A Virgin together. Questlove served as DJ, spinning Madge’s biggest hits and disco classics all night while guests danced and skated under the stars. Invitees, among whom were Ariana Debose, Christian Siriano, Leigh Lezark, Steven Klein, and Jeremy O. Harris, enjoyed specialty Belvedere Vodka & Perrier cocktails including “THE QUEENS SPRITZ” and “THE MATERIAL GWORLLLLLLLL,” which are named after Madonna’s recent hit remixes with Beyoncé & Saucy Santana. A night to remember!

Images: Ricardo Gomes

Revolve fêtes Remi x Revolve, its first extended size collab with a content creator

Revolve toasted to the launch of its first extended size collection with content creator and curve model Remi Bader. Dubbed Remi x Revolve, the collab saw Bader working closely with the Revolve design team on scale specifications for each piece, and participating as a fit model in the final stages of sampling to ensure that the silhouettes matched her initial goal of delivering sexy, body-conscious clothing without sacrificing comfort. The collection features a wide range of sensual and elevated separates including, suiting, matching sets, dresses, skirts and more in a day-to-night color palette of both saturated hues and neutrals. With prices ranging from $55 to $150, the capsule will see an initial release of 15 styles in sizes XXS to 4X on Revolve.com and will be followed by a second drop in September during New York Fashion Week. The launch was celebrated last evening at Soho hotspot Sadelles, with guests including Revolve’s Raissa Gerona and Michael Mente, Pamela Tick, Tayshia Adams, Paige Lorenze, Rebecca Minkoff, Simon Huck, Phil Riportella, Emily DiDonato, Kit Keenan, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Olivia Ponton, Camille Kostek, Serena Kerrigan, Claudia Oshry, Margo Oshry, Brooks Nader, and more.

Images: BFA

DL1961 launches Fall ‘22 women’s campaign

The sustainability-minded luxury denim brand DL1961 launched their womenswear campaign for Fall ‘22—with Interview editor in chief and revered stylist Mel Ottenberg on styling duty. The new campaign highlights post-pandemic NYC as the backdrop for the label’s most recent collection, which is composed of relaxed silhouettes, jewel tones, and tailored detailing. As per the brand, pieces are designed for low-impact washes and are made with 30% recycled cotton for vintage-inspired denim crafted in a circular manufacturing system. “We wanted to capture the simultaneous frenzied yet harmonic post-pandemic New York City,” said DL1961 co-founder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed, “This juxtaposition is what makes NYC one of the most exciting places to live, and a center for inspiration, rebirth, and reinvention. Denim’s versatility pairs well with the chaos and individuality of the New Yorkers driving this change. For the first time in decades, people are experimenting with their denim in ways we haven’t seen before. From texture, to fit, to gender fluidity, everyone has a unique spin on this universal uniform. We wanted our Fall 22 campaign to reflect those changes, and we knew Mel would be the perfect creative partner to make our vision come to life.” The Fall ‘22 collection is available now and prices range from $149 to $279.

Sandy Liang introduces bridal

Downtown brides, rejoice! New York-based label Sandy Liang has debuted her first ever bridal collection with a capsule of four dresses and three veils. The capsule itself is a nod to Liang’s playful tendencies, as is evidenced by the fact that the dresses are each named after four princesses—Diana, Mononoke, Kaguya, and Peach. Despite the jovial nature of the collection, each piece is meticulously hand-crafted in New York to the highest standard. Anchored by impressive quality, the capsule embraces the spirit of the unique contemporary New York bride who wants to feel like a princess on her special day. The full capsule will be available to view in-person and online on August 11. Dresses are made to order and require an appointment through shop@sandyliang.info while the veils will be available to purchase online and tried on in-store at 28 Orchard St.

Tommy Hilfiger partners with ThredUp to launch resale program

Tommy Hilfiger is throwing its hat into the resale ring. Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., and ThredUp, one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories, are joining forces to create a new 360-resale program. Through this program, U.S.-based consumers have the chance to both clean out their closets and shop secondhand. “This partnership is our latest step on our journey to becoming a fully circular brand,” said Esther Verburg, executive vice president, sustainable business and innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We’re excited to launch this program with ThredUp, which helps us create more value out of our existing product and connect with our consumers in a new way.” With this new resale venture, Tommy Hilfiger customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from tommy.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women’s and kids’ items from any brand in their closet, and Tommy Hilfiger men’s products, and ship it to ThredUp for free. If any of the women’s and kids’ items (any brand) are selected for resale and sell, or men’s items (Tommy Hilfiger only) are deemed eligible, customers receive Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store.

Frankies Bikinis is tapping into Balletcore with its latest collection

For its latest collection, Frankies Bikinis is delving into Fall ‘22’s biggest trend: balletcore. Their new collection dubbed “Pilates Princess” includes a range of apparel spanning from matching sets, onesies, and dresses, which all feature feminine ruching details and soft shades of pink and gray. Functional and trendy, these new pieces are ideal for transitioning from summer to fall with founder and creative director, Francesca Aiello designing them with versatility at top of mind. Perfect for a pilates or yoga class, and equally as fashionable for comfortably running around town, the “Pilates Princess” collection is available now on www.frankiesbikinis.com.

Written by: Sarah Powless

