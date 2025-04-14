Your Guide To Music Festival Season’s Top Parties!

Music festival season is upon us—which means festival parties across the board! As spring begins, so do weekends filled with musical acts during lineups at Coachella, Stagecoach, and more. April’s first festival weekend found fashionistas journeying to Indio for events by Pandora, Revolve, and Interscope Records—plus musical acts like Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Lisa, and Missy Elliottt! Below, check out the festival circuit’s top events to know this season.

Neon Carnival

Neon Carnival returned to California for its glittering annual event on Saturday night, widely known as one of festival season’s biggest parties. Presented by PATRÓN and NYX Professional Makeup, the event took over Desert International Horse Park with a packed crowd and plenty of brightly lit carnival games and amusement park attractions. The Carnival also earned a dash of extra sparkle from NYX’s Epic Glitz Mobile and samples of its new Epic Ink Liner Glitz. Completing the party were musical performances by DJ Pee.Wee (AKA, Anderson .Paak), plus Charly Jordan and Chase B and Friends. Guests included Paris Hilton, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Colton Haynes, Rachel Zoe, Jhene Aiko, Julia Weinstein, and more.

All images: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Interscope Records & Capitol’s Coachella Party

During Coachella, Interscope Records and Capitol hosted a private Palm Springs event for VIP’s to recharge and relax before a day in the sun—and celebrate both labels’ artists performing in the festival. Attendees cooled off with Smartwater, High Noon Vodka Iced Teas, Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, and Starbucks drinks—plus custom Starbucks gift cards—and PATRÓN EL ALTO mini bottles, as well as various PATRÓN cocktails. For a soothing touch, Mixsoon also offered those in attendance hand massages and skincare, while 5 Gum offered an experience with limited-edition gum packs and watermelon slushies. Rounding out the range were Adidas merchandise, Stanley tumblers, and more pieces that guests filled their American Express shopping bags with. Guests included James Reay, flowerovlove, Ivan Cornejo, Jenevieve, Leon Thomas, LeoStayTrill, marina, Natalie Jane, Reneé Rapp, Towa Bird, Westside Boogie, Ambrosia Healy, Annie Lee, Daniel Sena, Gary Kelly, Geoff Harris, Jason Kawejsza, Jenny Swiatowy, John Janick, Jose Cedeño, Kim Valderas, Steve Berman, Xavier Ramos, Adrian Amodeo, Chris Mortimer, Kirsten Stubbs, Laura Carter, Matt Morris, Michelle An, Sam Riback, Chris Kershaw, Dante Smith, Joe Mortimer, Ray Alba, Sara Nix, Tom March, Andrew Kronfeld, Boyd Muir, David Furnish, Jeff Harleston, Jonathan Azu, Justin Lubliner, Richard Yaffa.

All images: Christopher Polk / @polkimaging for Interscope/Capitol

Pandora Charm House

Pandora kicked off festival season at Coachella with its new activation, The Charm House. This private destination was designed as a desert oasis for guests to relax and customize bracelets and necklaces with personalized charms. Attendees also enjoyed refreshing summer cocktails, lounged by the pool, and danced to music by DJ GoodVibes. The private event was complete with guests including Tyla, Madeleine Arthur, Katie Fang, Nicole Sahebi, Josh Brubaker, Anna Sitar, and more.

