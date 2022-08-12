Daily Media: New Names At The Drew Barrymore Show, Ferragamo, Gucci, LADYGUNN, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Vittorio Florio is now producer at The Drew Barrymore Show.

2. Stephanie Plaines is now chief financial officer at J.C. Penney Co. Inc.

3. Grady Edelstein is now VP global business development and partnership marketing at IMG Fashion Events & Properties.

4. Cliff Fleiser is now senior vice president, marketing & communications at Salvatore Ferragamo.

5. Haley Robles is now public relations manager at Gucci.

6. Alex Blynn is now acting editorial director at LADYGUNN.

7. Conner Wynn is now account coordinator at Agentry PR.

8. Rachael Rosenthal is now junior account executive, fashion/retail at SHADOW.

9. Meghan Gumer, account supervisor, wine & spirits at BPCM, is leaving the company.

10. Dyana Trejor, senior account executive, beauty at ABMC, is leaving the company.

11. Agostino Guerra, senior director at PRC, is leaving the company.

Plus!

12. RK Communications is now representing WALD Berlin.

13. Tenique Bernard Consulting is now representing Safiyaa

14. H&S is now representing CleanCo.

15. BPCM is now representing Apparel Impact Institute.

16. J/PR is now representing westdrift Manhattan Beach, an Autograph Collection hotel.

17. Rani Public Relations is now representing Cherry Blossom Intimates and Myya.

18. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Anaphe.

19. SHO+CO is now representing LØCI and LUTZ MORRIS for VIP.

20. Ruff Communications is now representing LOLA.

21. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing VERDEN.

22. Christina Melander Public Relations is now representing DYUTIH Organics and Klei Beauty.

