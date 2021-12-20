Daily News: Self-Portrait Founder Buys Roland Mouret, Bella Hadid In Her Calvins For Centrefold, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Self-Portrait’s Han Chong acquires Roland Mouret out of administration

Say hello to SP Collection. Self-Portrait founder Han Chong has acquired luxury label Roland Mouret out of administration, in what he calls “a natural next step” as he moves to establish a new fashion group named SP Collection. The Malaysian-born designer said, as per Business of Fashion, that SP Collection will serve to “establish a platform that can discover, nurture and develop best-in-class creativity and design.” While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition comes after the namesake French designer was forced to declare bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic caused sales of his predominantly occasionwear-based offering to plummet. The luxury label is best-known for its celebrity adored Galaxy dress, which has been worn by stars including Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Dita Von Teese. Meanwhile Self-Portrait, founded in 2013, has also found an influential fan base—think: Alexa Chung, Michelle Obama, Zendaya, and Reese Witherspoon—thanks to its unapologetically feminine yet edgy party dresses and elevated separates. Will we see Roland Mouret return to the runway? Here’s hoping!

Bella Hadid stars in limited-edition booklet for Centrefold

Feast your eyes on Bella Hadid’s latest project. The supermodel was lensed by Katie Burnett for an exclusive limited-edition booklet and poster run by Centrefold; the bi-annual art and fashion magazine. In the black and white images by Burnett, the publication’s fashion director, Hadid is seen in an array of Calvin Klein pieces including denim, belts, and the brand’s iconic logo waistband underwear. The collection of images will be presented as fold-out posters, loose-bound A2 pages, and booklet inserts. For more information about the mag and to snap up a copy for yourself, see here.

Bottega for Bottegas

Bottega Veneta’s latest endeavor is bidding to support something intrinsic to its Italian home: bottegas! Why? Because as per the Milan-based luxury brand, bottegas are “deeply rooted in Italian culture.” As such, the label will redirect a portion of its advertising spend towards highlighting 12 small mom and pop shops and corner stores around the country during the holiday season by featuring their respective products on the Bottega Veneta website and on store shelves in selected Italian stores…so don’t be surprised if you find snacks where you would once find Stretch sandals. The brand will also swap its logo “We are thrilled to launch Bottega for Bottegas alongside Italian artisans with whom we share the common values of creativity and craftsmanship,” Bartolomeo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said. “It is with honor that we have passed on our advertising spaces, website, newsletters, and store windows and we hope that this will further highlight their excellence at a global level.” This venture will continue each year, the brand added.

Fendi’s latest sneaker is here

Ever since the reappearance of Carrie’s purple sequin Baguette bag on the latest episode of And Just Like That—yes, the one that was previously mugged at gunpoint!—Fendi has been on the brain. If you’re more of a sneaker wearer (look away now, Miss Bradshaw), fear not because the brand has you equally covered. The label’s latest offering, Fendi Match, has debuted on site and in boutiques, with a range of fashionable-yet-functional low-tops. The new, vintage-style Kim Jones-designed footwear style comes in soft pebbled leather and suede, with the instantly-recognizable double F logo. Let’s just say Carrie could have ran a lot faster in these than her Choos…

