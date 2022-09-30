Daily News: Ryan Gosling for Gucci, Karl Is Confirmed, Rihanna’s Next Face of Fenty Contest, and More!

Ryan Gosling! Rihanna! Karl Lagerfeld! Machine Gun Kelly! Read today’s dose of chic intel!

Ryan Gosling stars in Gucci’s Valigeria campaign

Actor Ryan Gosling (and a lot of luggage) is the star of the Valigeria campaign for Gucci, shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Mel Ottenberg. “Travel for Gucci was never purely physical,” creative director Alessandro Michele explains. “Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys… This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a “non-place” that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase.”

It’s the first fashion campaign for Gosling, who is also a brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer.

Haider Ackermann will design Jean Paul Gaultier’s next haute couture collection

Fashion favorite Haider Ackermann has a new gig. He’s going to be the next designer for Jean Paul Gaultier’s haute couture collection to debut in January. Since JPG retired in 2020, designers Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, and Chitose Abe have presented one-off collections for the house during Couture Week.

Marrow Fine + Machine Gun Kelly

Marrow Fine, the jewelry brand founded by Jillian Sassone and Nails of LA founder, Brittney Boyce, have teamed up once again to announce the debut of the MGK Collection. Created using 880 diamonds upcycled from musician Machine Gun Kelly’s “$30,000 Manicure,” all profits from the 18-piece capsule will be donated to Shaker Heights High School, through the Shaker Schools Foundation, a charity based in Ohio, where MGK went to high school.

The MGK collection features four designs using 14k white, yellow and rose gold and either white or black diamonds. The rings are available now and retail from $1,950-$5,000. Available exclusively at MarrowFine.com.

The Met makes it official! Karl Lagerfeld will be celebrated at their 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition will indeed be, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Dedicated to Lagerfeld’s work and six-decade career, the exhibition will explore his creative process, from sketching and drawing to garments that have changed the course of culture. It will be open to the public from May 5 to July 16, 2023. This year’s Met Gala will be on May 1, 2023. The announcement was made today in Paris

To coincide with the announcement KARL LAGERFELD (the brand) has introduced 77 exclusive editions of Karl’s iconic white shirt. The pieces are one-of-a-kind and individually printed with the late designer’s original sketches and hand-signed with its limited edition run number. All proceeds from the shirts will be donated to The Met.

You could be the next face of Fenty!

To celebrate 5 years of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s brand is looking for the ultimate fan to model for their upcoming 2023 campaign with “The Next Fenty Face” contest on TikTok. The winner will not only be featured in the campaign, they’ll get to travel to 2 brand events, receive the latest launches, and be fully stocked with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Fragrance essentials for the year.

“I made Fenty Beauty for everyone.” Rihanna says. “You don’t even understand how happy it makes me when I hear stories from the past 5 years about people finally finding their perfect shade match and seeing how much fun they are having expressing themselves with color. I’m so excited to give our Fenty Fam the chance to be in a campaign – I want to see those Fenty Faces!”

The contest runs now through October 7th so get on it! Head to Fentybeauty.com for more details!

