7. Supergoop has promoted Britany LeBlanc to chief marketing officer (previously SVP of marketing).
8. Ryan Crowley is now chief financial officer + chief operating officer at Supergoop.
9. Tim Warner is now CEO at Shani Darden Skin Care.
11. Cathleen Klemm is now executive vice president, marketing and sales at Irene Forte Skincare.
12. WME has signed Ricky Thompson.
13. Candice Huffine is now represented by Next Models.
14. Violetta Group announces representation of Le Superbe.
15. Agentry PR is now representing Andrew Kwon.
16. The Consultancy PR is now representing Float Studio.
17. MP-IMC, now representing Glo Science and Kim Kimble.
19. Le CollectiveM is now representing Georgia Room in Freehand NY.
20. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Cyspera by Scientis.
