Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Daniel Lee is the new Chief Creative Officer at Burberry. Riccardo Tisci has left the brand.

2. Haider Ackermann will design the next Jean Paul Gautier Couture collection.

3. Mischa Nonoo is now chief brand officer at Spanx. Her eponymous women’s ready-to-wear line will continue to run under separate management.

4. Kim Jones is now chief executive officer at Spanx.

5. Martin Elliott is now chief financial officer at Spanx.

6. Coco Lu is now named chief people officer at Spanx.

7. Supergoop has promoted Britany LeBlanc to chief marketing officer (previously SVP of marketing). 8. Ryan Crowley is now chief financial officer + chief operating officer at Supergoop. 9. Tim Warner is now CEO at Shani Darden Skin Care.

10. Denise Martinez has left ICA.

11. Cathleen Klemm is now executive vice president, marketing and sales at Irene Forte Skincare.

12. WME has signed Ricky Thompson.

13. Candice Huffine is now represented by Next Models.

14. Violetta Group announces representation of Le Superbe.

Plus!

15. Agentry PR is now representing Andrew Kwon.

16. The Consultancy PR is now representing Float Studio.

17. MP-IMC, now representing Glo Science and Kim Kimble.

19. Le CollectiveM is now representing Georgia Room in Freehand NY.

20. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Cyspera by Scientis.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

