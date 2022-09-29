Why Olivier Asked Cher To Walk Balmain, Kanye Wants Peace, Will Sigourney Weaver Enter The Oscar Race?, and MORE!

Cher! Kanye! Kylie! Chaka Khan! Sigourney Weaver! Read today’s dose of chic intel!

Cher closes Balmain show

Perhaps the biggest moment of Fashion Month so far has been the appearance of Cher on the runway at Balmain’s show in Paris yesterday. The icon emerged in an Olivier Rousteing creation wearing a skintight marbled black bodysuit with bold shoulders and matching leggings. As one does at age 76.

“The Balmain Festival is this house’s annual celebration of the beautiful possibilities that might be achieved by combining the best in music and fashion,” Rousteing explains. “So, to close this year’s festival, we couldn’t possibly think of a better artist than Cher. After all, she’s been making it clear to everyone—ever since the ‘60s—just how powerful the perfect combo of those two arts can be. I knew that we had to have Cher on the runway with us today to close this year’s festival. In addition, as my team and I prepare to launch Balmain’s new Blaze collection of luxury leather bags —which, as the name makes clear, is directly inspired by the spirit of fearless trailblazers—we are so very pleased that Cher, the ultimate trailblazer, will help us to introduce that new collection to the public.”

Cher clearly enjoyed herself Tweeting afterwards that she had the best time and it was “probably best fashion show ever.”

Kanye changes Instagram avatar to Kris Jenner’s photo

Kanye West is at it again! The Yeezy designer has changed the avatar on his Instagram to an image of Kris Jenner in what he’s calling a peace offering to his former mother-in-law. “I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect lets [sic] change the narrative,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. West went on a rant recently about Jenner and the Kardashians. He later apologized.

Speaking of the Jenners…Kylie Jenner is Paris this week taking in the shows. She attended the Balmain and Acne shows, Schiaparelli’s presentation and dined out with friends at César.

Martha Stewart releases a new line

MARTHA by Martha Stewart Fashion Collection has launched! “MARTHA by Martha Stewart Fashion is the perfect marriage of polished looks and purposeful design inspired by my personal wardrobe,” Stewart says. “It’s everyday wear that you can work in, play in, and cook and dine in, all while looking tailored and put together no matter what the day calls for.” The collection can be found on Martha.com. The collection includes down puffer vests, jeans, utility pants, shirts, and more! Basically everything your mom wears!

Sigourney Weaver Wows In The Good House

Sigourney Weaver gives an Oscar worthy performance in the indie film The Good House, opening tomorrow. Last night she attended The Cinema Society and Roadside Attractions screening of the film at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Manhattan. Based on the best-selling novel, The Good House, Weaver plays Hildy Good, a witty and commanding New England real estate agent whose struggle with alcohol impacts her family, friends, and career. A reunion with her high school sweetheart, played by Kevin Kline, changes everything.

Last night’s screening brought out Katie Couric, Linda Wells, Denis Leary, Sam Vartholomeos, Vlada Roslyakova, Timo Weiland, Sophie Sumner, Mariah Strongin, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. It’s a must-see!

Photos: BFA/Mike Vitelli

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation gala sets date and entertainment

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation gala will be held on Monday, October 24th at Cipriani Wall Street. This year Jill Martin is hosting and they’re honoring John Paulson and Michael Vranos with live performances by Fat Joe and Chaka Khan! Lorraine Schwartz is the presenting sponsors of the evening, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Tepozon serving as the alcohol sponsors. Click HERE for more info.

