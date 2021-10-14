Editor’s Pick: CAMILLA Pink Feathered Heel For BCA Month

What: Fun, flirty, and the life and soul of the party—these strappy stilettos have it all. These statement shoes features soft pink and silver embellishments all over, as well as whimsical feather and pearl detailing and not only are they perfect for hitting the dance floor in ASAP, they’re also a way to support a cause that’s close to the namesake founder’s heart.

Who: As an inspirational entrepreneur and fashion figure, Camilla Franks has endeavored to remain open about her tumultuous battle against breast cancer to her online following. She recently told The Daily, “I’ve shared this latest reality in my fight for life in the hope that I can inspire action. My hope is that you will stay vigilant with your own bodies, that you will support each other through treatment—however long it takes—and that you will fund the organizations that can change the statistics.”

Why: This October, CAMILLA is joining the nonprofit Purchase with Purpose in order to help fund life-saving breast cancer research and achieve zero deaths by 2030. The brand is supporting the NBCF Pink Products Campaign, a charity for which she is an ambassador, by donating 10% of the profits from our beautiful Solid Pink Feathered Heel. Talk about a feel good shoe!

Where: camilla.com

How much: $499