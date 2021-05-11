Read your daily dose of fashion news right here…

Cardi B celebrates moms and daughters

Reebok’s latest Cardi B collaboration is taking cues from motherhood. The rapper’s newest footwear capsule, “Mommy & Me,” features matching shoes for women and children, according to Billboard. Inspired by her love for her daughter Kulture, Cardi’s latest chunky Club C sneakers come in monochrome rose gold and aquatic green colorways. You can pre-order both styles (the children’s come in both girls’ and kids’ sizes) now on Reebok’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reebok (@reebok)

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is Max Factor’s new global ambassador

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ latest role has been announced—and it’s not an acting one. The star is now a global ambassador and creative collaborator for beauty brand Max Factor, according to Harper’s Bazaar. In this new position, Chopra-Jonas will front brand campaigns, assist with advertising, and more. However, it’s not the only beauty project in her future; she also launched her own haircare line, Anomaly Haircare, at Target this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Laverne Cox is Live from E!’s new red carpet host

It was the red carpet shock heard ’round the world last night: Giuliana Rancic, E!’s longtime red carpet host, is stepping down from her coveted role—and Laverne Cox is taking over, according to Page Six. The actress shared a sweet post on Instagram following the announcement, thanking Rancic for “setting such a high standard, for years of grace, class, and style.” Cox will now be hosting Live from E!, interviewing celebs and covering awards show style, starting with the 2022 awards season. “For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets … I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey,” Cox said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

Awkwafina covers Allure‘s June 2021 issue

Allure‘s June 2021 cover star is none other than Awkwafina! For the accompanying interview with EIC Michelle Lee, the actress and rapper discussed her vulnerability towards AAPI hate crimes, embracing her Korean roots, and staying authentic as her fame has grown. The feature is notably photographed by an all-Asian crew, and Awkwafina is the 10th Asian person to be on an Allure cover in the past three years (the 12th in the magazine’s history). You can read her interview now on Allure’s website, and pick up the issue on newsstands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina)

Sidia drops disco-inspired short film for relaunched summer capsule

A new capsule is in the works for Sidia, the loungewear brand created by Coveteur co-founder Erin Kleinberg. Following the brand’s Cosmic Blvd and Pearl Gate cardigan and pants sets selling out in minutes last December, the two colorways are being relaunched for summer. In celebration, Sidia’s tapped Serville Poblete to direct a glamourous short film that highlights their popular sets as a comfortable must-have for bold fashionistas, especially as we near a post-pandemic world. In addition, a portion of all funds from the capsule will be donated to the India Covid Relief Fund. Get your credit cards at the ready when the restock happens on May 20th on Sidia’s website.

Andra Day is InStyle‘s June 2021 covergirl

Andra Day is the latest covergirl for InStyle, fronting the magazine’s June 2021 issue in dazzling Mateo New York rings and an Hermes scarf. In conversation with Rebecca Carroll, Day discusses her Oscar-nominated debut role in “The United States vs. Billie Holliday,” as well as her love for fashion, Black sisterhood, and valuing inner beauty. You can read her cover story on InStyle’s website now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.