Coach is getting sporty for the new season! The brand just released the campaign for its pre-Fall 2021 collection today, and it’s a lesson in ’70s summertime prep.

Shot by Max Farago, the campaign stars brand ambassadors and fashionistas Rickey Thompson, Hari Nef, and Dree Hemingway, all sporting groovy sunglasses. Thompson wears a drawstring hoodie and anorak with short shorts, striped ankle socks, and a red and white duffle bag. Nef’s in a bright red midi dress with socks and platform slides, plus a slim crossbody bag and bucket hat. Finally, Hemingway can be seen in a logo-adorned T-shirt and miniskirt, paired with chunky sneakers, a bucket hat, and a mini bag.

Additional shots find Nef in a sweet floral print dress and carrying a leather mini bag, while Thompson wears a track jacket, v-neck sweater, and flight bag that look straight out of any varsity athlete’s wardrobe. Though they aren’t as preppy as tennis whites, the pieces clearly have vintage sportswear and bohemian influences. In short, they showcase the eclecticism and practicality of ’70s fashion in a photo that could be from 1971 or 2021.

Against the backdrop of rolling hills and bushes, the trio of Nef, Thompson, and Hemingway appear as a close-knit group on a road trip from a past decade (the vintage vehicle prop helps). Not only does the campaign symbolize the free-spirited nature of the ’70s, but also the joy of an escapist trip with friends. It also adds another layer of Americana nostalgia to Stuart Vevers’ creative vision for Coach. He’s previously explored eras like ’60s sensibility, ’80s rock, and ’90s grunge—so why not delve into the laidback vibes of the ’70s? Especially as the pandemic nears its (hopeful) end and summer is just around the corner, it’s the perfect encouragement to embrace the potential and excitement of the future—however unknown it may be.

You can shop Coach’s pre-Fall 2021 collection now on the brand’s website.

