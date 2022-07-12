Daily News: Karlie Kloss Teams With Roblox, Lily James Lands A Versace Campaign, Daisy Edgar-Jones Goes For Gucci At Premiere, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Karlie Kloss is making Roblox fashionable

Supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss has launched Fashion Klossette: a showcase on Roblox featuring a series of five designer pop-up shops. As per a release, the virtual showcase—a centralized hub—brings together shops each inspired by a different genre of fashion. The five featured digital fashion designers—Builder Boy, Lovespun, Reverse_Polarity, RynityRift, Yourius—will offer custom-themed collections, including digital clothing and accessories that will be sold in the pop-ups. Within each shop, the platform’s users (a reported 50 million daily active users) can take photos, learn poses, and style their looks based on each designer’s curated collection. “I have long been passionate about the intersection of fashion and technology, and I truly believe that digital fashion will play a huge role in the evolution of the industry,” Kloss said. “Roblox and its community of digital designers are revolutionizing how people express themselves online, uninhibited by the limitations of the physical world.” The Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase will be live today through July 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Lily James stars in Versace’s new campaign

She’s no stranger to rocking Versace on the red carpet—including the most recent Met Gala—and now actress Lily James has landed right in the middle of the brand’s Fall campaign. Albeit, looking almost recognizable, as her signature long blond locks have been swapped for punk rock bottle-dye black hair complete with baby bangs. Looking every inch the ‘Greca Goddess’ lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, James wrote on her Instagram Stories that the chance to work with Donatella on the campaign was “a dream” come true.

Daisy Edgar-Jones pays homage to her character at the Where The Crawdads Sing premiere

For the world premiere of her new movie, Where The Crawdads Sing, which took place in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art last night, English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones paid homage to the North Carolina marshlands that her character Kya inhabits. The 24-year-old opted for an embellished and sequin floral and vine dress with a nude slip underneath, from Gucci’s recent whimsical Cosmogonie show in Pugli. To finish, Tiffany & Co. diamonds fit for a rising star.

Hill House Home release new swim collection, with campaign shot in the Hamptons

Grab your suit and get in line for the LIRR: Hill House Home’s latest campaign makes us want to cancel all our meetings and start our weekend Out East early. Captured by Claiborne Swanson Frank in the Hamptons, the imagery shows the Instagram-beloved lifestyle brand’s new gingham swim line—including restocks of the sold out Pond Floral and Petal pink styles from last year. All suits, which are made in Los Angeles from econyl® fabric, boast a UPF 50+ protection and are sunscreen and chlorine stain safe.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.