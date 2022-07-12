Atlanta Apparel’s August Market Is Just Around The Corner! Here’s What You Need To Know

Have you heard the word? The August installment of Atlanta Apparel is set to be the largest sourcing event of the year—combining three IMC markets into one. From August 1-6, Atlanta Apparel, VOW Bridal & Formal, and World of Prom & Social will come together at AmericasMart Atlanta for a fashion extravaganza of over 850+ showrooms and exhibits. Let’s discuss!

For its last edition of summer, Atlanta Apparel will present an astonishing 1,500 brands in over 400 temporary exhibits and 450 permanent showrooms across general apparel and accessories with a seasonal focus on Holiday, Resort, and Children’s categories. Beyond exhibits, the August edition will feature education, parties and buyer amenities to complement the market experience—but more on that soon!

“August is the time for our buyers to source a bit of everything: Holiday, Immediates, Resort, Children’s, Prom, Bridal and more,” said Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel. “All 14 floors of AmericasMart Atlanta Building 3 will be open for business and both buyers and exhibitors are ready for Atlanta’s largest apparel sourcing event of the year.”

As always, your Daily will be teasing the names to know across all categories, including newcomers and our steadfast reliables. But to whet your appetite, we can confirm that market amenities this August include complimentary breakfast and coffee every day. Which is sure to keep you going as you plan your buy, attend live model presentations, discussions, and more.

To add to the bridal and social occasion sourcing experience of World of Prom & Social Occasion, attendees can visit the Style Studio, sponsored by Pageant Planet, to take part in a happy hour and a visit by Miss Georgia 2022, Holly Haynes, as well as see trend installations, and attend Bites & Insights sessions.

Stick with us throughout the month as we delve into what’s ahead—and register your interest here and follow Atlanta Apparel on Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel | LVA (@apparelmarkets)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.