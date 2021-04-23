Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Will Caitlyn Jenner follow in Arnie’s footsteps?

Longtime Republican Caitlyn Jenner has stated her intention to run for governor of California, with a team of ex-Trump aides behind her. As per Page Six, the Olympian-turned-reality star, 71, announced today on Twitter that she filed initial paperwork to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election. In a statement, the transgender rights activist (formerly known as Bruce) slammed Newsom for his “over-restrictive lockdown” during the COVID-19 pandemic and complained that California state taxes are “too high.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Heron Preston x Calvin Klein launches today

The highly-anticipated Heron Preston for Calvin Klein range has dropped today. The seasonless, sustainably-minded collection of understated everyday staples—like underwear, ribbed singlets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and denim in muted colors—blends the minimalism and comfortable fit the brand is known for, infused with Preston’s signature streetwear sensibility. It’s what they are calling a “collection for real people” created through a shared vision. The accompanying campaign features stars including Ashley Graham, Kaia Gerber, Joe Holder, Nas, and Stevie Williams, as well as Preston himself and his girlfriend Sabrina Albarello. Get it while it’s hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Dior announces date for Cruise show

Get the Ouzo, we’re going to Greece! The House of Dior has chosen “the exceptional destination” of Athens as the location to showcase its Cruise 2022 collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The show will be held in the Greek capital on June 17th, in full compliance with current sanitary measures. Opa!

AARMY to reopen NYC studio May 1

Get ready to sweat, model and athlete-approved AARMY will open the doors to its Soho boutique fitness space on May 1. The L.A. location is also stated to open on June 1. Booking is open now to train in-person or live via Zoom through the app, and you can still utilize the on-demand option too. Both studios will implement recommended safety procedures and will operate at a >50% capacity. Masks will also be required. Book your spot and take advantage of reopening offers here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AARMY (@aarmy)

Designer Susan Alexandra teams up with Yellowpop for neon sign range

Susan Alexandra’s whimsical beaded handbags have long since won us over, and now you can incorporate her signature kitschy style into your home too. The NYC-based designer has collaborated with décor brand Yellowpop on a line of fun and playful neon signs. What’s more! To celebrate the launch, the pair have organized a city-wide scavenger hunt contest during which you can even win a sign. Are you in? OFC YOU ARE! The hunt kicks off today: follow hints posted on the Susan Alexandra Instagram account, below. On your marks….!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Alexandra (@susan_alexandra)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.