Heron Preston is teaming up with Calvin Klein. The streetwear designer has formed a Spring 2021 collection called Heron Preston for Calvin Klein, according to Hypebeast. The highly-anticipated range will highlight the brand’s core pieces, repurposed through Preston’s creative vision.

Preston’s collection, similarly to recent projects by CK (like last year’s CK Everyone fragrance), is both gender-neutral and eco-friendly. What we know so far is that it will highlight Calvin Klein essentials—like underwear, t-shirts, denim, sweatshirts, and hoodies—all priced between $36-$298.

“I see this project as the first step; it’s a reawakening for the brand, moving us closer in our connection to culture and creativity. It is about forming interconnected partnerships who can help us tell our story in a way that maybe we couldn’t on our own,” said Jacob Jordan, Calvin Klein’s global chief merchant, head of product strategy and new product ventures.

The new collaboration isn’t Preston’s first foray into a big name partnership. The designer previously worked on design projects with Gap, Nike, and Levi’s, following his Paris Fashion Week debut in 2017. His Calvin Klein debut will first be seen in a co-hosted preview with Jordan on April 20, several days before the collection drops online.

Speaking to WWD, Preston stated that making brand new product wasn’t a focus for him during the design process. “This year is about less-is-more in my approach. We were looking at creating icons and not necessarily introducing so much newness,” he said.

We’re already eager for Preston’s Calvin Klein collection debut when it drops online on April 23.

